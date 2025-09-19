Nag Ashwin’s Cryptic Post After Deepika’s Exit, Netizens React

Telugu movie buffs woke up to a shocker this morning when news broke that Deepika Padukone will not be part of the sequel to Prabhas’ sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD.

The first installment, directed by Nag Ashwin, had created waves with its grand scale and ensemble cast featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.



The development comes soon after Deepika opted out of Prabhas’ upcoming film Spirit, and now her withdrawal from Kalki 2898 AD 2 has raised eyebrows.



Amid the chatter, director Nag Ashwin posted a cryptic message on social media that read: “You can’t change what happened, but you can choose what happens next.”



The line instantly triggered discussions online. The post quickly surfaced on Reddit, where netizens linked it to Deepika’s exit. Comments poured in, with one user saying, “He seems pretty angry.” Another remarked, “Clearly, they are not happy with Deepika, and I think it’s not just about her motherhood.”



Some questioned the indirect tone, writing, “Why do they talk in code language? Just spit it out.” Another added, “He looks pretty pissed at DP, but why do these celebs talk in such secret code?”



While a few netizens criticized the ambiguity, others saw a positive side. “At least he is trying to be optimistic,” one comment read.