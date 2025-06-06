Nabha Natesh’s Tree Hug On Environment Day

On the occasion of World Environment Day, actress Nabha Natesh took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message, accompanied by a serene photo of her hugging a tree.

The emotional post struck a chord with netizens, who praised her genuine connection with nature and the poetic depth of her words.

In her post, Nabha wrote: "Hugged a tree today, pretty sure it hugged me back. It felt like the Earth whispered, 'You’re part of this.' Not the center, not the author – just stardust in its spell. Here to feel, grow, exist. On World Environment Day, I’m just grateful to be written in."













The touching post resonated with many followers, reflecting her deep appreciation for the environment and our shared responsibility toward preserving it.



On the work front, Nabha Natesh is currently juggling multiple exciting projects. She is playing a key role in the supernatural thriller Nagabandham, a much-anticipated pan-India film.

In addition, she will be seen in a retro avatar in Swayambhu alongside actor Nikhil, showcasing her flair for versatile and challenging roles. With both films set for release soon, Nabha continues to expand her horizons with impactful performances.

