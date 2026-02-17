Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya Not a Love Story, But a Love War

Criminal Justice fame Madhurima Roy will be seen in "Na Jaane Kaun Aa Gaya", an intriguing tale of an era where love is often celebrated as pure and beautiful. Having worked with director Anurag Kashyap in "Dobaara" and acting in a pivotal role in "Junglee", she has learnt a lot about portrayal of various characters. Madhurima Roy also talks about toxic attachment, emotional destruction, and love that turns into psychological warfare.

Excerpts from the interview

You began your career with web series. Would you call yourself primarily an OTT actress?

Yes, I started my journey with a web series. I've done around 10-11 OTT projects. My first show was Kaushiki on an app called VIEW India, which was doing quite well at that time. After that, Criminal Justice became a major turning point in my career. I have also done films Junglee, directed by Chuck Russell, and Dobara with Anurag Kashyap but this is my first feature film as a lead.

Tell us about your film journey ?

My first feature film was Junglee, directed by Hollywood filmmaker Chuck Russell, known for The Mask. I starred alongside Vidyut Jammwal. Then I was part of Dobaaraa, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Now, my upcoming film "Na Jaane Kaun Aagaya” is very special because it's my first theatrical release as a lead.









Did you ever face casting couch pressure?

No, never directly. I've been lucky. My intuition has saved me. In 2017-18, when I was new and auditioning everywhere with a backpack, I did encounter shady studios. You walk in and immediately sense something's off. But I was fortunate nothing inappropriate happened. I truly feel bad for girls from smaller cities who come to Mumbai and get exploited by manipulative people.

How was working with Anurag Kashyap working in "Dobaara"?

He's very kind and approachable. People perceive him as intense, but he's warm and respectful. Working under his direction was a great learning experience.

How was your personal experience working with Anurag Kashyap?

I can only speak from my own experience. He was extremely respectful and warm with me. When I walked onto the set, he welcomed me graciously. He has known me for a while, and I never received any uncomfortable vibes. If he likes someone's work, he's very blunt and appreciative about it. That's his personality. I don't judge him, nor do I judge anyone based on hearsay. Every individual projects themselves differently, and the energy you put out often determines the energy you receive.

How did you bag this lead role in “Na Jane"?

I auditioned 2-3 times. Then director Vikas Arora met me personally. We had long discussions before he finalised me. It's his directorial debut, and he was earlier an editor. Getting a film made is tough but getting it distributed and released in theatres is even tougher. So, I'm grateful it's getting a theatrical release.

Do you think OTT offers better opportunities than films?

When I started in 2017, OTT was booming. For actors who don't come from film families, it was a huge opportunity. For me, acting is acting whether it's a film or OTT. But OTT definitely allows more character exploration and longer arcs. You get time to build your character layer by layer.

You mentioned relationships have become complicated today. As a millennial, how do you view modern dating?

I'm a millennial. When I was younger, [Not that I’m old] love was simple. If someone confessed, it meant something. Today, even after being together for months, people aren't sure. Women today are independent financially and emotionally. They don't "need" a partner; they "want" one good friend. That shift has made relationships more complex.

Are you dating currently? What went wrong with your first love affair?

We were best friends for 13 years before we dated. That made it beautiful but also complicated. Eventually, I felt our life visions didn't align. I dream big. I want to travel the world, achieve a lot professionally, and constantly grow. I needed a partner who dreamt at the same scale. It wasn't about money or restriction - he never stopped me from doing anything. But our ambitions and long-term visions didn't match. In the last six months, it became toxic because we kept dragging something that wasn't aligning anymore.

Was it emotionally difficult to move on?

It was very difficult. I live alone, and we were emotionally dependent on each other. I lost not just a partner, but my best friend. When you confine your world to one person for three years, breaking that pattern takes strength. Even if you're the one who initiates the breakup, it hurts deeply.

Any regrets or reconciliation attempts?

Oh, we broke up and got back together many times! But this time, we had to end it permanently because it was becoming unhealthy. I’ll never badmouth him. He cared for me deeply. Sometimes love exists, but compatibility doesn't.

You seem very confident and empowered now.

Honestly, since the beginning of 2026, I've felt a different energy. I've never felt more powerful as a woman. I'm happy, optimistic, maybe a little delusional in a good way! Apart from acting, I do content creation and sports commentary, especially football. I'm throwing myself into everything I'm passionate about.

What's next for you?

I'm starting a new web series called "Dhaichal" from the Feb. 23. It's based on Rajasthan politics. I’m playing a young Chief Minister. It's a powerful and layered character.