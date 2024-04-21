Mythri Movie Makers have 150 theatres in AP, Telangana?

After leading producers like Suresh Babu, Allu Arvind and Dil Raju , it is now the turn of another production house Mythri Movie Makers to take over theatres in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. “Mythri Movie Makers have more than 150-odd theatres in two Telugu states,” says a source and adds, ‘They are turning exhibitors to have better control over theatres and release their films without any fuss,’ he adds.



Earlier, they turned distributors with ‘Salaar’ and ‘HanuMan’ and tasted success and planned to distribute more Telugu films in the days to come. “Hence, they want to expand their theatre network in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana so as to have a good number of single screens,” he points out.

Producers Naveen Yerneni and Yallamachilli Ravi Shankar are reportedly holding talks with owners of single screens in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. "Theatre owners in towns would be paid Rs 2 to 3 lakh per month, while theatre owners in cities would get four to five times more. The lease period would be between 9 to 10 years and Mythri Movie Makers would also spend Rs 1 crore on each theatre to renovate and provide a swanky ambiance for viewers,’ he adds.

Above all, they don’t need to rush to their rivals like Dil Raju, Sunil Narang, and Suresh Babu and Allu Arvind seeking theatres for their movies. “Suresh Babu has 600 theatres, Allu Arvind 400 theatres and Dil Raju around 400 theatres and Mythri moving next to them,” he concludes.