Mythri Movie Distributors LLP acquires Sasivadane Nizam distribution rights

Rakshit Atluri, known for his powerful performance in the critically acclaimed "Palasa 1978", returns to the silver screen in "Sasivadane", a delightful romantic entertainer. Paired with the talented actress Komalee, the film promises to be a captivating cinematic experience.

Directed by Saimohan Ubbana and produced by Ahiteja Bellamkonda, "Sasivadane" marks a significant collaboration betweenAG Film Company and SVS Studios Pvt. Ltd., known for their commitment to quality storytelling.

The film is set for a grand worldwide release on April 19, 2024. Adding to the excitement, the renowned distribution house Mythri Movie Distributors LLP has acquired the Nizam distribution rights for a significant sum, indicating high expectations for the film's success.

"Sasivadane" unfolds against the picturesque rural backdrop of Konaseema and Amalapuram, showcasing the mesmerizing beauty of the Godavari region. The earlier released trailer and teaser have already piqued audience interest, offering glimpses of a charming narrative filled with romance and heartwarming moments. Along with Rakshit Atluri and Komalee, the film features a talented ensemble cast including Rangasthalam Mahesh, Sriman, Jabardasth Bobby, Praveen Yandamuri, and Deepak Prince in pivotal roles. The music, composed by Saravana Vasudevan with Anudeep's captivating background score, adds a melodious and feel-good touch to the film. Shrie SaiKumaar Daara's skillful cinematography further elevates the visual experience, capturing the essence of the Godavari region's natural beauty. With its enchanting story, talented cast, and a team of skilled technicians, "Sasivadane" is poised to be a heartwarming romantic journey that resonates with audiences.



Hero Rakshit Atluri expressed confidence in the film's success and shared that the film will recreate the magic of his previous film Palasa 1978. This is exciting all the movie lovers and fans and they are waiting eagerly to enjoy the film on the big screen and experience Rakshit Atluri's impactful performance in Sasivadane.



