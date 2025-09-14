Mystery Big-Fat Wedding Invite Lands with Uorfi, Sparks Buzz of Dubai Extravaganza

Mystery dulha-dulhan, a Lord Krishna-themed hamper, and a whole lot of glam! Uorfi Javed might have just dropped the biggest wedding clue of the year.

The internet’s favorite unconventional fashionista received a wedding invite like no other — a luxury hamper that plays Krishna bhajans on opening, comes with a designer poster, premium dry fruits, and looks straight out of a Karan Johar–Sooraj Barjatiya film set. But there’s a catch — the bride and groom’s names are blurred. Sharing the invite on Instagram, Uorfi teased followers with the question everyone’s asking: #KiskiShaadiHai?

According to the invite, the wedding will be held in Dubai at the Intercontinental Festival City on October 10 and 11. With Bollywood celebs already speculated to fly in for the two-day extravaganza, whispers are swirling that it could rival an Ambani-style spectacle or be a hush-hush star wedding. Whether a marketing gimmick or an actual high-profile shaadi, one thing is certain: with Uorfi on the guest list, all eyes will be on Dubai next month.



