My Personality Is Intact, Says Rashmika Mandanna

aRashmika Mandanna says she likes to do both hero centric and female centric movies. "I'll do all kinds of movies since I don't want to be typecast and doesn't believe in centric business, "she says. She claimed that the script of her Bollywood movie Sikandar with Salman was changed. "It was something when it was narrated but went into changes at the time of release", she adds. She doesn't want to react to negativity in social media. "Nobody will listen to my view point and people would believe want they want so I have restrained myself, she added.

In a interview with Telugu journalist Prema youtube channel, she said that by giving her version will lead more arguments. "I do think about giving an answer to particular thing today but I develop after thought and then I hold myself back as one answer could lead to more questions. I am sorted in this issue, "she informs. "I am a girl and actor which can't be changed. My friends and family know that my personality has not changed and that is enough. I have to just move on" ,she adds. She claimed that negativity is fetching money for some. "Negativity in me could be 10% genuine while another 30 to 40% is false spread. Acting is my bread and butter, while for paparazzi they earn by clicking pictures of celebrities. Similarly, spreading negativity is also fetching money for them as some one is paying them. So let them do it and feed their families as they have chosen this job", she adds.

She claimed that being elder she took care of her family after earning and now her 12 year old sister wants to help the family. "I said go ahead and do it, "she smiled.