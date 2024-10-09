My daughter Raha loves Naatu Naatu, says Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was in town to promote her upcoming film “Jigra’ in both Hindi and Telugu languages. She said “Andhariki Namaskaram" and started her speech and also showed ‘a love symbol’ to fans who turned up at the event yesterday night. “I am feeling overwhelmed and shy after this tremendous response,' she said. She claimed that she was organizing a pre-release event for the first time and she didn’t know much about it. “When I messaged director Trivikram Srinivas to invite him to this event, I was a bit apprehensive since I didn’t know his actual schedule, ‘she added and called him a ‘wizard of words. ‘I sent you a long message but you assured me to turn up in six seconds and you are here to support our team. Thanks a lot,” she added.



She addressed Samantha as ‘dearest Samantha’ and added, “You are a hero in reel and real life too. I have so much admiration for your talent, resilience, and strength. It is not easy to be in a man’s world and yet, you are towering two feet taller than others. You are just amazing and superstar,’ she points out. She urged Trivikram to pen a script and cast her in the film. “I wish you would write a script where me and Samantha would share screen space and I am looking forward to it," she adds.

She recalls her connection with ‘RRR’ and the Telugu audience's love for her. “I have been receiving loads of love from Telugu audience and particularly in the last few years,” she says and adds, “In fact “Naatu Naatu song is played every day at my home since my daughter Raha loves the song and just keeps repeating it and shakes a leg too. He even insists on a clipping of my dancing to Naatu Naatu at an event and he just loves it,” she informs.

She also claims that Telugu audiences encourage good content so films like “Brahmasastra’ and ‘Gangubhai’ were released in Telugu states. “I wish they also like our new film ‘Jigra’ which means ‘Dhairyam’ in Telugu,’ she concludes