“My Dad Asked Me To Do Mythological Films,” Says Mahesh Babu

Superstar Mahesh Babu appeared visibly excited as he addressed the massive turnout at the glimpse launch event of his upcoming film Varanasi. “I am indebted to my fans for their love and affection. It has been a long time,” he said, turning emotional while acknowledging the cheering crowd.

Taking a light-hearted dig at director S. S. Rajamouli, Mahesh joked about his outfit for the evening. “He told me to wear a yellow shirt and brown baggies. I simply followed his instructions. Thankfully, he didn’t ask me to turn up shirtless,” he said with a smile, drawing laughter from fans.

Mahesh praised Rajamouli’s unparalleled imagination and assured that Varanasi would make India proud. “I am doing all these feats to impress you,” he told the fans. “This event is only to reveal the title—there is a lot more to come.”

The actor also recalled a cherished memory with his late father, legendary superstar Krishna. “My dad always wanted me to do mythological films because he believed they suited my personality. I didn’t listen back then. Today, he would be blessing me from the skies,” he reflected.

Before concluding, Mahesh urged his fans to head back home safely, acknowledging the enormous crowd and the festive atmosphere that filled Ramoji Film City.