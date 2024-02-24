Top
X-Festival To Debut in Hyderabad City on March 16

DC Correspondent
24 Feb 2024 5:20 PM GMT
Hyderabad: The X-Festival, which defines the music scene with a stellar line-up, multiple stages that will set the ball rolling amid vibrant performances, and a marketplace known as ‘The Bazaar’, is set to enthral the city here on March 16. Dedicated to independent music, the day will provide a platform to local artists to parade their talent.

To be held in a private place at Gandipet, the festival will have a line-up including Agnee, Indian Ocean, Chowraasta, Damini, Nawab Gang, Alluri, and Suppi and Vibe on the main stage. There will be 10 bands in the indie arena and 20 acts will be performed in the hip hop and electronic stage. These artists, with their unique sounds and captivating performances, assure of a pulsating day for the audience.

DC Correspondent
