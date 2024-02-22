Vocalist Pandit Venkatesh leaves audience spellbound

Hyderabad: Renowned vocalist Pandit Venkatesh Kumar, a Padma Shri awardee, enraptured the audience with his masterful renditions at the Morning Ragas concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) auditorium, in collaboration with Tattva Arts.

The event was dedicated to the late Sharada K. Reddy.

Venkatesh Kumar was accompanied by Keshava Joshi on the tabla and Surendra Bharati on the harmonium.

Kumar explored the depths of Raag Bhairav with Vilambit ektaal and Drut teental bandishes, followed by a mellower rendition of Raag Deskar.

Moving seamlessly through Miya Ki Todi and Raag Jaunpuri, his performance left the audience spellbound. Paying homage to Sharada K. Reddy, Kumar presented two ‘abhangs’ in Marathi and Kannada. The climax came with a mesmerising bhejan in Raag Bhairavi, set to the rhythm of dadra.