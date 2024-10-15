Viral Video: Popstar Olivia Rodrigo falls into a hole on stage at concert

Popstar Olivia Rodrigo met with a mishap during her live concert in Melbourne, Australia on Monday.

During her performance, as part of the Guts World Tour, the singer suddenly vanished through the state. However, the Drivers License singer bounced back with energy.

The video of the incident has gone viral, clocking over four million views on the internet, and it shows the singer running back and forth on the stage when she missed a beat and fell into a trapdoor on the stage.





Olivia Rodrigo falls into the stage hole at her Melbourne show:



“Oh my god! That was fun!”



pic.twitter.com/XfALrVRlee — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 14, 2024

















After coming out of the hole, she said: "Oh my God, that was fun."

"Sometimes there's just a hole in the stage. That's all right," Rodrigo added.

The popstar's fans expressed their concern over the mishap.

One of the fans wrote: "for everyone wondering what happened they lower it to put a mic stand there for her to sing vampire but they are supposed to do it when she's on the catwalk welcoming the crowd."

A second fan commented: “Omg? that could’ve hurt I hope she is okay… the stage team really should take care of such things.”