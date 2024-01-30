Please tell us about your journey from being a global radio chart topper and high achiever in the English language to your second track in Hindi.

VSH : In just three years, I've been very fortunate to have gained significant global exposure to the music industry. With multiple Grammy submissions and a world record of securing 9 number 1s in the European Radio top 100, my diverse genre English songs have reached high positions on esteemed charts, including DRT 100, CashBox magazine, and Billboard in the USA. Being seen in these charts, alongside international music icons like Adele, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, has been an incredible experience.

In September 2023, I unveiled my inaugural Hindi song, a spontaneous tribute titled “ISRO - India Ka Asli Hero”. This emotional and joyous composition was dedicated to the ISRO scientists, in celebration of the Chandrayaan lunar landing. The response with over 17 million video views and positive reactions from both listeners and the ISRO leadership and team, made me feel I am on the right track.

This has ignited a profound passion within me for Patriotic Pop, or ‘Deshy-Pop’, as I call it. My new song, “Born in Bharat, Born for India” serves as my expression of connection to the radiant pride and energy every Bhartiya/Indian feels for our country and uses that pride to infuse more energy into our daily lives.

What inspired you to create a patriotic song, and how did the idea for this particular single come about?

VSH: We Indians are very hard working people and we could do with more praise and encouragement in our daily lives. My song therefore pays homage to the achievers of our nation — athletes, armed forces, farmers, technologists, finance professionals, doctors, and the entire workforce who deserve acknowledgment for their efforts and contributions. This sentiment forms the essence of the song's lyrics and its upbeat, positive-spirited music.

Can you share some of the key themes and messages conveyed in your patriotic song, and why you chose them?

VSH: There are 3 entwined messages in my song which is evident from these lyrics: ‘Koi Bole Bharat, Koi Bole India, Bharat he hai Maata, Hamari Mother India’. The message is to unite both our identity that is ‘Bharat’ and our purpose that is ‘India’ and use that cohesive positive energy to do wonderful things for our Republic. The majority of the song focuses on remarkable achievements by India like UPI, our athletes winning medals and other top of mind contributions by our citizens. The song is also a reminder that this is a very important year for our electorate and we must choose unity and progress over all else.

How do you believe music, specifically your song, can contribute to fostering a sense of patriotism or national pride?

VSH: When you thank someone for their contribution after a hard day’s work they feel rejuvenated. Unity and patriotism is about finding that collective energy and then amplifying it till it becomes self-sustaining. When you travel on a highway, remember to thank the hundreds of highway engineers that made that journey possible or thank the farmers who grew the food that sustains you. Soon you will find the benefit of this ‘pay forward’ gratitude and people will be thanking you for your contribution to their lives. We musicians are cheerleaders and I feel my song is a catalyst for national optimism, based on the feedback I am receiving.

Were there any challenges or unique experiences you encountered while working on this patriotic single compared to your other music projects?

VSH: My challenge is always one of ‘differentiation’ or standing out from the crowd. I feel this genre of patriotic pop is my calling as there are enough and more artists doing Hip Hop, love songs & film songs etc. The challenge was to create a modern sound design and yet be able to do justice to a topic of evergreen stature like national pride. Independent musicians like me cannot afford the huge cost of video production with real models, costumes and locations. AI helped resolve this video problem, also enabling powerful visual focus on the lyrics and sentiment in the multiple characters in the video of this song. Writing lyrics in Hindi is a new joy for me as I can feel the resonance with the pure feelings in my heart!

In what ways do you hope your audience will connect with and respond to the patriotic message in your song?

VSH: The song has garnered over 1 million video views in a short 3 days and the comments are so wonderful and encouraging! I hope people will share the song more, play it at cricket & other sports events and of course occasions of national celebration like our Republic day and Independence day. I hope the song inspires other creators to make Patriotic pop a shining new genre and I would love to collaborate with these artists. All people need is such evocative messaging of ‘Nation-first’ that keeps divisive thoughts away. I hope the ‘public’ in our ‘republic’ celebrates the true essence of this song!

A New Age Patriotic song for the New India, please elaborate…

VSH: We have mostly heard patriotic songs in films highlighting a certain historically important situation. Film songs need a ‘situation based’ grammar to make their point. This is the age of independent music and my song uses the ‘real-live achievements’ of today’s Indians to make its point current and therefore new age! It uses a sound that is young and vibrant, AI technology in the video, lyrics that remind us of what we are doing now or have to do in the near future. It is a map for the ‘here and now’ Indian, to re-discover our energies and put them to good use for our country, both locally and globally!



