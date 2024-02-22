Uttar Dakshin's Concert Series Hyderabad to feature Rakesh Chaurasia

Hyderabad: The classical Jugalbandi series, UTTAR DAKSHIN, is all set to be held at Ravindra Bharathi Auditorium on Saturday, March 2.

Presented by Vivid Arts in collaboration with Surmandal, Hyderabad and support from LIC of India and ONGC. Uttar Dakshin to present a captivating duet featuring this year's Grammy Award Winner, Rakesh Chaurasia, on the flute, and illustrious Carnatic virtuoso, Dr. Jayanti Kumaresh, on the Saraswati Veena with solos followed by Jugalbandi. These luminaries of the classical music world are poised to enchant audiences on Saturday, the 2nd of March, 2024, at Ravindra Bharati, Hyderabad.

Joining these maestros on stage are a lineup of accomplished accompanying artists, including Ojhas Adhiya on the tabla, Vidwan Jayachandra Rao on the mridangam, and Vidwan Giridhar Udupa on the ghatam, adding depth and richness to the musical tapestry.

This 13th edition of Uttar Dakshin promises to be a celebration of musical diversity, showcasing the distinct styles of two masterful artists. The evening kicks off at 6.15 PM, with the musicians guiding listeners on an unforgettable musical odyssey. Tickets for this extraordinary event are available on Book My Show.