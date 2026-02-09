Trump Slams Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance



The Super Bowl, considered to be the biggest sporting event in the US and one of the most viewed events in the world, had a viewership of over 127 million this year.

On par with the sports is the fame shared by the halftime performance, where renowned artists perform for the audience present at the venue, as well as for those who watch it through telecast. This year, Puerto Rican popstar Bad Bunny created history with his entire performance in Spanish, becoming the first artist to do so.

This year’s halftime performance, apart from being a celebration of Hispanic culture, had several moments that packed a punch against mass deportations and incidents of violence by ICE and federal agencies in different parts of the country.

During the performance, people noticed a toddler holding Bad Bunny’s recent Grammy award. The child turned out to be Liam Conejo Ramos, the five-year-old detained by ICE last month.

ICE deportations and violence have predominantly affected Hispanic communities in the US. Reacting to the government’s new policies targeting migrant communities in the US, Bad Bunny had spoken out against ICE during his Grammy Awards acceptance speech as well, causing controversy.

After the halftime performance went viral, President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social account criticizing and mocking the performance. He described the halftime show as “absolutely terrible” and “one of the worst, EVER,” arguing that it failed to reflect what he called “the Greatness of America.” The president claimed the performance did not meet national standards of “Success, Creativity, or Excellence,” while also criticizing the choreography and music.