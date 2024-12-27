Triveni Music & Dance Festival Season 2 at Ravindra Bharathi Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Surmandal which has been in the service of music for the past fifty-five years is organising “Triveni-Music & Dance Festival Season 2 on 4th January, Saturday at 6 pm at Ravindra Bharathi.TRIVENI- Season 2 Festival will feature a Kathak recital by Smt Mukti Shri Mukku. The accompanying artists include: Ashay Kulkarni on Tabla; Krushna Salunke on Pakhawaj; Suranjan Khandolkar Vocal, Yashwant Thitte on Harmonium and Anvi Shri Anvi Shri Padhant.This will be followed by a Jugalbandi by the renowned Ustad Shahid Parvez Ji on the Sitar with Vid Shashank Subramaniam Ji on the flute. They will be accompanied by Shri Ojas Adhiya Ji on Tabla and Shri Satish Patri Ji on Mridungam. The festival is brought by Telangana Tourism and Canara Bank.Padma Shri Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan is a well-known sitar maestro from the Imdadkhani gharana. He represents the seventh generation of the Etawah Gharana as its primary exponent. Ustad Shahid Parvez Khan has performed in all major musical festivals in India and abroad including the Festival of India held in the US, Europe, USSR, Canada, Africa, Middle-East and Australia. He is considered as the synonym for the sitar. A leading exponent of the Etawah gharana, which produced legends like Imdad Khan, Enayat Khan and Vilayat Khan, Shahid Parvez is known for his rendition".Mukti Shri, the kathak dancer and teacher based in Hyderabad says dance is her worship. My dance is my offering to God, she adds. She performed at venues like the prestigious Barbican Centre, South Bank Centre, the UK Kathak Festival, and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan. She also performed at the International Paleo Festival, Nyon, Switzerland; World Percussion Festival, Istanbul, Turkey; Toulouse, France; Hamburg, Germany; and Vasantotsav, Pune, India.Triveni was conceptualised by Shri Mohan Hemmadi to pay tribute to the Legends Bharat Ratna Pandit Ravi Shankar Ji, Ustad Allah Rakha Khan Saab and Smt M.S.Subbulakshmi Ji. The festival now is being organised in loving memory of the late Smt Anuradha Hemmadi Ji and late Shri Mohan Hemmadi Ji, the founders of SurmandalUstad Shahid Parvez is performing in Hyderabad after a very long gap and there is a lot of traction for this show. These tickets are available online on BookMyShow.