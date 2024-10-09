The Shiv Drops Highly Anticipated Single Mercy Featuring Muhfaad and Funkaar

The Shiv, one of India's most dynamic and versatile music artists, has released his highly anticipated single Mercy. This electrifying track features a star-studded collaboration with Muhfaad, one of India’s leading rappers, and Funkaar, the Delhi-based music producer known for his genre-bending beats. Together, the trio has delivered a high-energy anthem that’s set to light up dance floors across India. More than just a party track, Mercy is a bold celebration of ambition, creativity, and relentless drive. The Shiv, known for blending deep emotion with catchy rhythms, has taken his sound to the next level with this upbeat, boundary-pushing single. Reflecting on the process, The Shiv shared, “Working on Mercy was like diving into a whole new world of creativity with Funkaar & Muhfaad bhai by my side in the studio. We put our hearts into making this banger just right. When we finished the audio, we were like, OMG! This is our big break, not just in India but worldwide.” The Shiv and his team were so confident in the track that they immediately started planning the music video. “When it all came together, we knew Mercy was the game-changer we'd been waiting for. It's the song that's turning the tables in our favor!"

Muhfaad, known for his raw lyrical prowess, expressed excitement about the collaboration. "It was a fantastic experience working with Shiv on Mercy. Shiv is not only an exceptional writer but also an incredibly talented vocalist. His ability to bring raw emotion and depth to the music is truly impressive, and working together on this project has been a creative journey. I know this song will resonate with our fans, who I consider my extended family.”

On the production front, Funkaar’s signature style is evident, with genre-bending beats that combine infectious melodies and cutting-edge sound design. This collaboration marks a significant moment in India’s music industry, with all three artists pushing their creative boundaries. Hailing from Muzaffarpur, Bihar, The Shiv’s journey has taken him from the streets of his hometown to the forefront of India’s music industry. Since launching his career in 2020 with his debut single When I Was 18, The Shiv has quickly established himself as a multi-talented force, drawing a fanbase that spans genres and geographies. With previous hits like Mere Shiva, LAUT AYEEE RAM, Damru, and KING KHOLI, The Shiv has become known for his ability to channel a wide range of emotions into his music. His songs traverse genres, from romantic ballads to spiritual anthems, captivating audiences across India and beyond. The Shiv’s artistic journey from modeling and cinema to music is a testament to his versatility and determination to constantly evolve as an artist.

Mercy is poised to become a benchmark for party anthems in the Indian music industry. The Shiv’s hunger to "do, be, and have more" is reflected in the track, which pushes creative boundaries and experiments with new sounds. The collaboration between The Shiv, Muhfaad, and Funkaar is already generating buzz, with fans eagerly embracing this powerhouse anthem..As Mercy continues to gain traction, it’s clear that The Shiv is solidifying his reputation as an artist unafraid to step outside genre norms and experiment with fresh, innovative sounds.