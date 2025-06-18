The Piano Man Rocks It On World Music Day

Take a touch of Rock, a dash of Disco, a blast of Bras, a shout of Pop and a swirl of nostalgia; now blend it with three bands that live to perform and you have got the essence of World Music Day at The Piano Man.

This June 21, 2025, The Piano Man takes the lead in celebrating music’s universal language with a triple-stage sonic celebration across Eldeco Centre, Safdarjung Enclave, Delhi and 32nd Avenue, Gurugram, featuring the infectious energy of Best Kept Secret (Giants of Music), the multi-genre joyride that is Chizai and the nostalgic brilliance of The Replay Company. It’s a one-night-only showcase of artists who do not just play music; rather live it, love it and share it with every beat.

From the electric charisma of Behram Siganporia and his band of adrenaline-fueled showstoppers in Best Kept Secret, to Chizai’s horn-backed, electro-acoustic sound that turns even the shyest listeners into dancers, to The Replay Company’s retro-infused reinterpretations that breathe new life into timeless hits; The Piano Man curates a night that’s equal parts party and performance.

These are acts that have graced massive stages and intimate venues alike, united by a deep love for storytelling through sound. Whether it is trumpet-filtered pop grooves or soaring rock anthems, each set is built to spark joy, move feet and remind us why live music matters.

The Piano Man Promises to host high-octane, genre-fluid performances and immersive sets that blend familiar favourites with original tracks. Expect genre-spanning setlists packed with soaring vocals, heart warming melodies and pulsating beats which are a perfect homage to the spirit of music that connects us all.

Event Details - Best Kept Secret

What: Best Kept Secret (GOM) is Live on World Music Day

Where: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, Delhi

When: Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 9:00 PM onwards

Genre: Pop-Rock