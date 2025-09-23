Usay X Musa After Party with The Party Shakers

Usay, an Amis singer and stage actress from Hualien, is one of the foremost figures in contemporary Taiwanese Indigenous music. Known for her emotive voice and a deep connection to her Amis heritage, Usay artfully blends traditional and modern sounds to create a musical experience like no other. With her captivating stage presence, she masterfully weaves stories of tribal life and personal experiences into her music, allowing listeners to immerse themselves in the allure of the Amis culture. Her music incorporates traditional instruments such as bamboo bells, jaw harps, horns and hand drums, seamlessly blending with contemporary elements. In 2024, she was honored with the Best Indigenous Language Singer Award at the prestigious 35th Golden Melody Awards.

MUSA, hailing from Argentina and now a naturalized citizen of Taiwan, is an internationally recognized musical talent. He became a prominent figure in Taiwan’s music scene after winning the Best Jazz Single Award at the Golden Indie Music Awards in 2018 for his hit “Dreamer’s Blues.” Known for his deep versatility across genres and his ability to blend diverse cultural sounds, MUSA continues to bridge traditions with modern musical expressions. His work spans jazz, fusion and contemporary genres, making him a truly global artist. He hass been nominated multiple times for both the Golden Melody Awards and the Golden Indie Music Awards in categories like Best Composer and Best Producer.

Adding to the excitement, The Party Shakers, Delhi’s premier live-music ensemble, will set the stage ablaze with their energetic performance. Famous for their dynamic sets, the band seamlessly fuses classic English hits from the 1960s to the 1990s with the timeless charm of retro Bollywood hits. Their mix of Rock, Pop, Blues and Funk guarantees a high-voltage performance that will keep you dancing all night long. The Party Shakers band lineup features Vankoor Raina on guitar and vocals, Naman Datta on drums and vocals, Sherry Mathews on vocals, Archit Agrawal on bass, Shivam Khare on piano and keyboard, Jishnu Banerjee on guitar, Usay on vocals and Musa on keyboard.

Whether you are a fan of Usay's soulful folk fusion or Musa’s global jazz sound or simply looking for a night of dance-floor anthems from The Party Shakers, this event promises to be an epic celebration of sound, rhythm and culture. Do not miss out on this electrifying evening.



Date: Saturday, September 26, 2025



Time: 8:30 PM onwards

Venue: The Piano Man, Eldeco Centre, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi - 110017