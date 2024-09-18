The lyrical ‘striptease’

The lyrics of Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai? (What is there behind the blouse?) from the 1993 superhit movie, Khalnayak and the camera zooming in on the heroine’s bosom stirred the hornet’s nest in the 1990s. Fast forward to today – bawdy item songs and the lyrics have unapologetically gone below-the-belt. Songs like Oo Antava Mawa or Aaj Ki Raat, Kusu Kusu or Apne Baap Ka Na Samjho Maal, Maar De Bum Pe Laat, no longer require decoding. They serve up their raunchiness on a silver platter, diving headfirst into the raunchy territory of pelvic thrusts and gyrating bodies. The subtle innuendos have been replaced by bold sexual content. Subtlety is passé. Bawdy and Body is in!



The Golden Age





Item numbers like Ek Do Teen from Tezaab or Jumma Chumma from Hum became instant chartbusters. The lyrics had a playful sensuality, teasing but never fully revealing. Even Choli Ke Peeche—arguably one of the boldest songs of the 90s—didn’t cross the line into blatant raunchiness. Its suggestiveness was cleverly cloaked in the guise of traditional folk tunes, allowing the audience to fill in the blanks. Take Tip Tip Barsa Pani from Mohra (1994)—the rain-soaked romance between Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon was steamy, but the lyrics danced around the raunch without quite delivering it straight. The flirtation was subtle, a far cry from what we see today.



Enter the 2000s, and Bollywood was ready to get a little bolder. As cinema began catering to a global audience, item numbers evolved in tandem. They became louder and sexier. Cue songs like Beedi Jalaile from Omkara (2006), which was unapologetically sultry and embraced the raw appeal of raunchy lyrics. The shift from playful flirtation to open seduction was in full swing. Suddenly, we weren’t talking about what was “behind the blouse” anymore—everything was out in the open.

With tracks like Sheila Ki Jawani, Lovely, Taras and Munni Badnaam Hui breaking records, it was clear that raunchy lyrics weren’t just accepted—they were loved. These songs weren’t just part of the film; they became the highlight. Munni and Sheila weren’t just characters—they were phenomena. The lyrics were shamelessly provocative, and the accompanying visuals matched the tone.

Ranjith Govind, a versatile performer in the South Indian music industry, and co-founder at the Pallikoodam has also lent his voice to several hit item numbers. He reflects on this trend: “As a performer, I don’t mind singing established lyrics in films that have normalised certain raunchy elements. It’s part of the job. But I always have the personal choice to step away if something makes me uncomfortable.” Govind’s take on raunchy lyrics mirrors the dilemma faced by many artists today—there’s a thin line between art and objectification, and navigating that line isn’t always easy.





Racy Riffs Pinky Poonawala, a renowned lyricist, adds her perspective: “As a woman and a lyricist, when I see item songs, I imagine how I'd feel if a man were singing those lyrics to me. I don’t think I’d be comfortable with that.” She reflects on the past: “I used to receive many offers from the industry to write item numbers, but as a lyricist, I felt responsible for crafting words that wouldn’t encourage the commodification of women. Whenever the opportunity arose to write such songs, I chose to decline.”Racy Riffs

Today, Bollywood’s raunchy lyrics have solidified their place in mainstream cinema, becoming a key ingredient in the masala mix that keeps the audience coming back for more. Songs like Fevicol Se (from Dabangg 2) and Baby Doll (from Ragini MMS 2) are audacious, unfiltered, and designed to grab attention. Lyrics like “Main tandoori murgi hoon yaar, gatka le mujhe alcohol se” leave absolutely no room for subtlety, pushing boundaries like never before.



Today's audience, conditioned by the fast-paced world of social media and OTT platforms, seeks immediate gratification. The bolder the content, the better. Sensuality has always been part of cinema, but in today's music videos, it's taken centrestage. According to Kiran Sampath, Co-founder of Pallikoodam, "Art has always encompassed a spectrum of emotions—sensuality included. The modern audience gravitates towards content that is bold and sensational, which is why these raunchy lyrics thrive. However, artists need to maintain authenticity and avoid overindulging in one style." This perspective highlights an important aspect of Bollywood's raunchy revolution—it's driven by demand.

Poonawala adds, “Music in Bollywood is evolving. With the rise of OTT platforms, we’re seeing a shift towards songs that support the script and offer more meaningful content. Unlike the formulaic films of the past, today’s songs complement movies on OTT, leading to more genuine and lovely music.”

Sampath highlights the juggling act parents face in today’s media circus, where controlling kids’ screen time feels like herding cats.



Sensation or Sensibility?

Some argue that raunchy lyrics contribute to a culture that objectifies women and glorifies oversexualisation. Others say that these songs are simply a reflection of modern-day pop culture, where sensuality sells. There’s a clear tension between entertainment and ethics—where do we draw the line?

Govind puts it well: “Regulatory bodies and platforms give listeners the power to choose what they want to hear, and that's a good thing. It’s all about perception—what may seem raunchy to one, may just be fun for another.”





Sassy Scenes There’s no denying that item songs with raunchy lyrics have a far-reaching impact. For some, they’re liberating—an expression of female sexuality and empowerment. For others, they’re problematic, perpetuating a skewed, sexualised version of women’s roles in cinema.Sassy Scenes

Raunchy lyrics have become a staple of Tollywood and Bollywood’s formula for success. But as more artists and creators push for authentic, varied content, we might see a balance between the sensual and the subtle. The question remains: How far is too far? According to Sampath, “There is a market for all kinds of expressions. The key is to avoid repetition and explore new avenues. Authenticity always has a place in the industry, no matter how bold the content gets.”

