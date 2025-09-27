Mana Bathukamma 2025 Video Song Released

Mana Bathukamma 2025 video song, presented by the Telangana Tourism Development Corporation, has officially been released, bringing alive the cultural vibrancy of Telangana’s most cherished flower festival. Supported by the Government of Telangana, this visual anthem beautifully encapsulates the grandeur and spirit of Bathukamma — a festival that stands as one of the most unique floral celebrations in the world.

The beautiful song is a festival on screen...from rhythmic beats inspired by blossoms to vibrant visuals of women celebrating in unison, the anthem reflects the very soul of Bathukamma. Viewers are already praising it as “a masterpiece of Telangana culture” and “a song that every household will celebrate this season.”



The team who worked on the song being Lyrics: Gorati Venkanna, Music: Suresh Bobbili, Voices: Aditi Bhavaraju, Mangli & Goreti Venkanna, Choreography: Eashwar Penti (Premalo fame), Direction: Badrappa Gajula, Cinematography: Shyam Dupati, Second Camera: Uday Gurrala, Presented & Produced by: Boosam Jagan Mohan Reddy, Managing Director – Arrow Advertising India Pvt. Ltd. & East F

A cultural tribute

Mana Bathukamma 2025 goes beyond music and visuals. With its blend of traditional choreography, evocative lyrics, and cinematic storytelling, the anthem is a heartfelt cultural tribute — honoring the dignity of women, strengthening community bonds, and celebrating the rich heritage of Telangana’s most iconic festival.