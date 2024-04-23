Sukriti, Prakriti Kakar on Saath Tere in Collab with Virgin Music

Sisters Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar, collectively known as SuPra, have carved a unique path in the music industry with their harmonious blend of talent and sisterly synergy. Following the launch of their latest endeavor, "Saath Tere," in collaboration with Virgin Music India, the duo sits down to reminisce on their journey, individual inspirations, and what sets them apart in the ever-evolving music landscape. From childhood harmonies to chart-topping hits, SuPra opens up about their creative process, sibling dynamics, and the exciting ventures that lie ahead.

Sukriti, how did you start your music journey and what inspired you to become a singer?

I think I'm going to kind of speak for both of us because, you know, we started the journey together. This might be a long answer, but we have always been inclined towards music since we were little babies. We always loved singing. It was only at the age of like 9 or 10 that we realized that we reallyloved doing this over other things. And we also come from a super musical family. Mom has been a music teacher. Our elder sister is a professional singer. She has sung for over 30-40 movies. So, this has been the atmosphere at home since we were growing up.



When we started working at 15, we would be singing a lot of background songs for a lot of movies. We would go and sing chorus to a lot of songs, or even put down just the dummy vocals and then a bigger senior singer would come on board. So that's when we realized that this is our calling, and this is something that we really hope that we can do. And I guess it was just sort of word of mouth that we were being called here and there to sing. We also started singing really early on stage. So that's when we realized that we love being on the stage as well. In fact, we started with a lot of restaurants and bars. We were just singing every weekend and we were packed even then. We used to have a lot of fun and now you know it is the most permanent thing in our lives. It's been a long journey and it's going to be a very long one even in the future.



Prakriti, how do you think your music style differs from your sister, Sukriti’s? And what do you think sets you both apart from others?



Prakriti:I'll start with your latter question. I think what sets us apart from the others I would say is the fact that we get to be the only twin singers who are also songwritersglobally. I don't think there is a band that consists of twin sisters who make their music and sing live on stage. So, this is something very rare. And we like to take that in our stride as much as possible.



We had different careers when we had started and we had different songs, different releases, but it always came back to this (us singing together), you know. All the people who listen to us and are our fansalways encouraged us to do more songs together. And that also has been our dream. Even when we were singing for just movies and not releasing any independent music, the goal even then was to sing together.And sing for a song in the movie together but that didn’t really happen. At least we didn't get that opportunity back in the day. But I think that's what pushed us to start creating music together because we wanted our content to be together and because we do performances together.



And I think how we are different when it comes to our styles... Sukriti is always somebody who introduces me to cool pop preferences, cool dance songs and songs that are big on production. And I always introduce her to classical melodies and some folk stuff. And I think that's where it's a little different. But I think when we come together, we do complete each other so much that this works out.

You both have started your career together and have learned everything together. How do you both support and inspire each other in your individual career as well as a singer duo?

Sukriti:So, even though we're twins, we're very different in terms of what our strengths are. I like to handle the managerial aspect of SuPra. And I will probably line up meetings, and sessions and figure out the shows, even logistics sometimes. So, I take care of those things. Prakriti will handle the creative things, like probably doing setlists for shows and concerts. Also, you know when she's composing, she needs her space. So, we've got our different strengths. But I feel like creatively it all works intogether. And like she said, our styles are a little different. Even when there is one song and we're dividing it between the two of us, we don't even have to have a conversation about who will do what. It's clear to us that she's going to be doing this and I'm going to be doing this once we start composing the song.



Prakriti:I think that thing works out because we are sisters, we're not just a girl group or like 2 friends who've come together so the chemistry is very different.



Sukriti: And like I know where Prakriti shines and where I shine. So, there's never a debate about who's singing what, even on stage and off stage also.



Prakriti, your song Mafiyaan was a great success. What inspired you to explore the Punjabi music genre?



Prakriti:I mean being Punjabi is enough reason to want to sing in Punjabi. It's our mother tongue so obviously we had to do Punjabi songs. That was always a part of the plan. But I remember right before Mafiyaan, Sukriti and I both had a breakup together. So, we were just like we must write about it. I think this is what artists just do. Inspiration strikes when you're feeling things. So, it was Sukriti’s idea that let's make a song about it.



Sukriti: Yeah. I mean, why not? I feel like so many times we hear songs which are love songs. Mafiyaan was released 3-3.5 years ago. At that time, there weren't too many songs of women actually saying how they feel. So, I felt like, you know, why not. We can just be the voice. I did feel like it connected with a lot of girls going through something similar, but also it was a dance song. It was a sad dance song. It was a super fun party song. The video was also of a house party, so it was a little bit of everything.



So lastly, what's next for the Kakar sisters? Any upcoming projects or collaborations that you are excited about, and would like to tell us?

For now, we are super excited because just on the 17th, we've released, which is our first song of the year. It's a really special song. For the first time, instead of a music video, we have put out something so personal to us. It is a music vlog of a personal trip that we had taken. The song is live footage from our lives. And I think that's super exciting because all our fans are so excited that we're just sharing something so personal with them. And of course, this is the start of a lot more songs coming up. I cannot say that all of them are the same because all of them are different and I hope it finds the right audience.