Telugu Films are Growing Internationally, says Sukhwinder Singh

From starting off his career with a Tamil song pictured on the late SPB to singing some of the biggest Hindi chartbusters like Chaiyya Chaiyya or Chak De India, Sukhwinder Singh has come a long way. Sukhwinder was in Hyderabad to announce his live concert in the city. In an exclusive interview to Deccan Chronicle, the playback singer talks about his emotional connection with Telugu cinema.Hyderabad is truly remarkable, very progressive. The city is deeply intertwined with Telugu cinema, an industry I've been closely connected with. I have had the pleasure of singing many songs for Telugu cinema in the past. Hyderabad is renowned for its grandeur in filmmaking, and while my own roots lie in a different city, I acknowledge its significant influence in the industry. Although I can make better biriyani, the Hyderabadi biryani is world famous.There are numerous Telugu songs that have left an impression on me, especially from recent movies. I recently had the opportunity to meet the cast of a Telugu-Hindi bilingual film during their promotional tour in Mumbai. Varun, one of the actors, struck me as incredibly humble, while Manushi Chillar, the leading lady, exuded immense talent. I have also rendered motivational songs in Operation Valentine. I also want to congratulate Mr. MM Keeravani for Oscars and there’s no doubt that Telugu cinema industry is growing internationally, including recent accolades at prestigious awards ceremonies. I even had the chance to play cricket with Ram Charan in Mumbai recently, which was a memorable experience. Even my musical career started in the South. I am emotionally very well connected with South India. We are even remixing Aata Kavala Paata Kavala very soon.Remixes can be enjoyable, but it's crucial to maintain respect for the original creators along with the name of the person who re-recorded it. The names of the original music directors and lyricists should always be credited. Personally, I don't mind revisiting old classics with a fresh twist, as long as the integrity of the original composition is preserved. Remix is not a joke. If somebody is recreating a song which is world famous, then he has to ensure the quality of melody must be retained.