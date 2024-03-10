Telugu Films are Growing Internationally, says Sukhwinder Singh
From starting off his career with a Tamil song pictured on the late SPB to singing some of the biggest Hindi chartbusters like Chaiyya Chaiyya or Chak De India, Sukhwinder Singh has come a long way. Sukhwinder was in Hyderabad to announce his live concert in the city. In an exclusive interview to Deccan Chronicle, the playback singer talks about his emotional connection with Telugu cinema.
Q. Welcome to Hyderabad. How many times have you visited this place and what do you like about this city?
Hyderabad is truly remarkable, very progressive. The city is deeply intertwined with Telugu cinema, an industry I've been closely connected with. I have had the pleasure of singing many songs for Telugu cinema in the past. Hyderabad is renowned for its grandeur in filmmaking, and while my own roots lie in a different city, I acknowledge its significant influence in the industry. Although I can make better biriyani, the Hyderabadi biryani is world famous.
Q. Hyderabad has its charm. Any favorite Telugu numbers or memorable experiences?
There are numerous Telugu songs that have left an impression on me, especially from recent movies. I recently had the opportunity to meet the cast of a Telugu-Hindi bilingual film during their promotional tour in Mumbai. Varun, one of the actors, struck me as incredibly humble, while Manushi Chillar, the leading lady, exuded immense talent. I have also rendered motivational songs in Operation Valentine. I also want to congratulate Mr. MM Keeravani for Oscars and there’s no doubt that Telugu cinema industry is growing internationally, including recent accolades at prestigious awards ceremonies. I even had the chance to play cricket with Ram Charan in Mumbai recently, which was a memorable experience. Even my musical career started in the South. I am emotionally very well connected with South India. We are even remixing Aata Kavala Paata Kavala very soon.
Q. What are your thoughts on the trend of remixes in music?
Remixes can be enjoyable, but it's crucial to maintain respect for the original creators along with the name of the person who re-recorded it. The names of the original music directors and lyricists should always be credited. Personally, I don't mind revisiting old classics with a fresh twist, as long as the integrity of the original composition is preserved. Remix is not a joke. If somebody is recreating a song which is world famous, then he has to ensure the quality of melody must be retained.
Q. You've collaborated with numerous musicians. Do you have a favorite, and if so, why?
Every collaboration—be it with AR Rahman, Vishal Bhardwaj, Salim Suleiman, Vishal Shekar, Keeravani and several other Telugu music directors—has been unique and special in its own way. Whether it's working with veteran composers or emerging talents, I approach each project with equal enthusiasm and dedication. It's difficult to pick a favorite when each experience has contributed to my growth as an artist.
As someone from Punjab, how do you prepare for singing in languages like Kannada or Telugu?
While being Punjabi, I have had the privilege of singing in various languages, including Kannada and Telugu. But what nobody knows is that my first song was not Chaiyya Chaiyya in Hindi, but Lucky Lucky song in the Tamil movie Rakshagan which was picturised on the legendary singer, SPB besides Sushmita and Nagarjuna. After that SPB introduced me to several Telugu producers and music directors. I can never forget his hospitality. Admittedly, it can be challenging, but I focus on perfecting the accent and understanding the nuances of the language. With dedication and practice, I strive to deliver authentic performances regardless of the language.
It's impressive how you adapt to different languages. How have live concerts evolved, especially in the post-COVID era?
Live concerts continue to hold a special place in people's hearts, offering an unparalleled experience for both artists and audiences. While technology has certainly advanced, the essence of live performances remains unchanged. Fans appreciate authenticity and passion, making live concerts a cherished tradition despite technological advancements.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
