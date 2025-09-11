Sounds of Kumbha Album Unites 50+ Global Artists to Celebrate Mahakumbha

A landmark global music collaboration, Sounds of Kumbha, presented by new-age Indian classical singer and producer Siddhant Bhatia, has brought together more than 50 international and Indian artists, including Grammy winners and nominees, to celebrate the spirit of the Mahakumbha.





Commissioned by the Government of Uttar Pradesh and created in partnership with Network18, HistoryTV18 and Universal Music India, the 12-track, 12-video album has been described as a “sonic memoir” and “cosmic postcard” of the world’s largest peaceful gathering. Blending field recordings from Prayagraj with ancient mantras, contemporary compositions, and scientifically tuned binaural beats, the album is designed for immersive, meditative listening experiences.

The project features seven producers — Siddhant Bhatia, Jim “Kimo” West, Madi Das, Ron Korb, Charu Suri, Devraj Sanyal, and Raghav Mehta. Given its scale and ambition, the album is expected to be submitted for consideration in the 68th Grammy® Awards under the Global Music Album category. Some of the eminent contributors include spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Grammy winner Jim “Kimo” West, Grammy nominees Madi Das, Ron Korb, and Raja Kumari, violin virtuoso Kala Ramnath, pianist Charu Suri, playback singer Kanika Kapoor, flautist Pravin Godkhindi, and vocalist Aditya Gadhvi, among others. The album has been mixed and mastered by two-time Grammy winner P.A. Deepak. Speaking on the project, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “The whole world is just one human family, and we belong to one light, one spirit. This message comes across through music in Sounds of Kumbha.” Rapper-singer Raja Kumari described her participation as “a truly spiritual experience”, while Kanika Kapoor called the album “a journey inwards to find a deeper connect with the glory of Kumbha.” Universal Music Group’s Devraj Sanyal hailed the collaboration as “spiritual diplomacy”, noting that “when India leads with culture, the world doesn’t just listen, it joins in.” Presenter and producer Siddhant Bhatia said, “Sounds of Kumbha is India’s peace offering; a celestial album that lets listeners feel the energy of the Mahakumbha, sacred rivers, chants, and cosmic silence, wherever they are.”



