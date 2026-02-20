Rishab Sharma Supported His Discipleship To Pt Ravi Shankar With Photos

Sitarist and musician Rishab Rikhiram Sharma has broken the silence after the row erupted over the legitimacy of his discipleship under maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar. His team issued official statement from the office of Rishab Rikhiram Sharma.

In support of their statement, they have archival footage documenting the origin and sanctity of the Ganda Bandhan–initiated Guru–Shishya relationship, along with evidence reflecting the seven-decade-long professional association between Ravi Shankar and the Rikhi Ram family.

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma management official statement says, on 3rd January 2012, at the Ravi Shankar Centre (Saraswati Pooja Hall), a private meeting was held at the express request of Pandit Ravi Shankar between 13-year-old Rishab Rikhiram Sharma, his parents Sanjay and Manjul Sharma, his brother Mukul Sharma, Pandit Parimal Sadaphal, Shruti Sadamal, and Panditji with his wife Sukanya Shankar. This followed a personal call from Panditji to Sanjay Sharma on 2nd January, requesting Rishab’s presence for the Ganda Bandhan ceremony the next day.

During the meeting, Panditji inquired about Rishab’s prior musical training. Sanjay Sharma explained that Rishab had received guidance primarily from him and his school music teacher, Salim Kumar, for competitions and school events, and had not undergone formal initiation under any Guru, with much of his learning self-directed through online study since age 10. Upon reviewing Rishab’s aptitude, Panditji observed that such talent required structured grooming and expressed his willingness, with family consent, to formally accept Rishab as his disciple, noting that he would guide him even if he had been under another Guru.





Sukanya Shankar noted that during their stay in the USA she had shown Panditji a YouTube recording of Rishab performing Raag Tilak Kamod at a Sanjay Rikhi Ram Vadya Parampara event in New Delhi on 10th February 2011. After reviewing the recording again on the morning of 3rd January, Pandit Ravi Shankar decided to accept Rishab as a Shishya, intending to personally nurture his potential. He asked Rishab to perform the same raag, listened attentively, demonstrated and corrected the composition, and conducted a formal lesson lasting several hours.

Panditji clarified that while he might not always be physically present, Pandit Parimal Sadaphal would supervise structured training, with periodic remote progress reviews. The session culminated in the formal Ganda Bandhan ceremony, during which Panditji tied the traditional red thread around Rishab’s wrist and spoke of Kartavya Vidya, emphasizing that while the thread may physically break, the spiritual Guru-Shishya bond endures for life.

On 10th February 2012, at a Sanjay Rikhi Ram Vadya Parampara event held at Kamani Auditorium, Pandit Ravi Shankar publicly introduced 13-year-old Rishab Rikhiram Sharma on stage as his youngest disciple, in the presence of Sukanya Shankar, members of the Sharma family, fellow disciples, and the assembled audience. This marked Panditji’s final public appearance in India before relocating to his overseas residence in the United States.

At the same event, Panditji formally launched the electric sitar “rikEsitar,” conceived by Sanjay Sharma, and announced that Rishab would perform Raga Pancham Se Gara, which he had studied under Panditji’s guidance. The on-stage introduction served as a clear and public acknowledgment of their teacher–student relationship. Following Pandit Ravi Shankar’s passing in December 2012, Rishab was invited by Sukanya Shankar to perform at the maestro’s memorial gathering at Nehru Park on 10th March 2013, alongside other disciples from Panditji’s extended teaching lineage.

From 2013 onwards, Pandit Parimal Sadaphal continued Rishab Rikhiram Sharma’s training in accordance with the guidance and directives of Pandit Ravi Shankar, a mentorship that has persisted to date. In addition to Pandit Parimal Sadaphal, Rishab has studied under other eminent musicians, including Pandit Arun Bharat Ram, Ustad Aashish Khan, Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Parthosarthy Chatterjee, Shubhendra Rao, and Ustad Rais Khan, among others. At the age of 17, Rishab relocated to New York City to pursue his undergraduate studies, majoring in Music Production and Economics at The City University of New York, while continuing his musical development.

About Rishab Rikhiram Sharma

Rishab Rikhiram Sharma is a neo-classical musician and mental health advocate, widely recognized for reimagining Indian classical music for contemporary global audiences. He is the youngest son of Sanjay Sharma, a third-generation luthier and custodian of the 1920-institued Rikhi Ram musical instrument legacy and not-for-profit organisation Sanjay Rikhi Ram Vadya Parampara.

He is the grandson of the late Pandit Rikhi Ram Sharma and the younger son of the late Bishan Dass Sharma, continuing his family’s century-old contribution to Indian classical music. The Rikhi Ram boutique establishment based in New Delhi has historically served legendary maestros including Ravi Shankar, Vilayat Khan, Kishori Amonkar, Jasraj, Shivkumar Sharma, Ram Narayan, Rais Khan, Amjad Ali Khan, Zakir Hussain, and Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, among others.

Rishab has pioneered a distinctive format of performance through his intellectual property, Sitar For Mental Health, which gained international attention following a performance at the White House. The show focuses on sound healing and mindfulness, seamlessly blending the intricate grammar of traditional Indian classical music with contemporary sonic influences.

In a short span, these neo-classical showcases have sold out venues across the United States, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and India. With record-breaking footfalls and strong youth engagement, he has emerged as one of the highest-attended solo instrumentalists in the contemporary classical space