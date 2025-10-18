Stebin Ben, Kavya Limaye’s Debut Performance At Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Singing heartthrobs, Stebin Ben and Kavya Limaye’s debut performance at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) set the Mumbai stage on fire recently it was one magical event when thousands of fans united to witness and shake a leg to the melody of the leading pop artists Stebin Ben and Kavya Limaye’s eccentric performances at the iconic Grand Theatre, at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.













This musical event witnessed the epic “Hymn for the weekend” moment when the crowd found comfort in the lyrics of Stebin and Kavya's songs like “Thoda Thoda Pyaar” and “Tere Bin Nahi Lagda”. This moment exhibited nothing but love and warmth which transcended the audience back into the period of nostalgia and old school romance.



Stebin states, “It was a fabulous experience performing at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). I thoroughly enjoyed every moment of the show. As it was my debut performance in Mumbai, I was deeply moved by the love and energy of the audience. I look forward to more such moments and performances in the future.”



This musical odyssey showcased a diverse range of musical numbers where the night started with both of the lead singers invoking a sense of serenity and spirituality by performing old soulful melodies to then diverging the mood of the fans to playfulness where their medley performance of hit Bollywood romantic songs like, “Tum Mile Dil Khile” by Stebin and Kavya’s “Beqasoor” took the stage by storm and received an overwhelming response from the audience.

"Performing on the most prestigious stage of India at the age of 22 and receiving so much love is truly overwhelming and a huge honour. I believe that what is meant to be always happens, and I feel destiny has so much in store for me, which shall be revealed soon! Until then, stay tuned and thank you for all the love and support!" Kavya adds. As the evening progressed, the energy of people in the room skyrocketed when the singers started performing their rendition of Bollywood's various party anthem songs that made everybody at the venue shake a leg or two. The eccentric performances by both these musical prodigies, Stebin Ben and Kavya Limaye, proved that they are here to stay in the long game.

This well crafted compilation of musical bliss of classical legendary qawwali’s, to high eccentric Bollywood’s hit party songs; is what made the debut performances of Stebin and Kavya at NMACC, a night to remember for all the attendees in the serenity of love, warmth and happiness throughout the concert.

