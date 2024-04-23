Shruti Hassan's Inimel A Hit on YouTube

The track was produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Film Internationals and also marked the acting debut of director Lokesh Kanagaraj





Chennai: Actress and Musician Shruti Haasan is currently riding high on the success of her recently released track 'Inimel' which has now crossed over 10 million views on YouTube. The song which released on 25th March, have been receiving appreciation from all quarters

for its relatable storyline, beautiful composition and heartwarming performances by Shruti and Lokesh.





The track had grabbed a lot of attention since the announcement of the project itself. ‘Inimel', which means From Now On, is a song that portrays all the stages of love in a modern urban relationship with all its ebbs and flows. The song perfectly captures the dynamics of a contemporary romance which is struck a chord with the audiences.





On film front, Shruti will be next seen in 'Dacoit' starring Adivi Sesh. Her international film 'The Eye' is also expected to release this year.