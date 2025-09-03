Shreya Ghoshal Ranked No.1 As Spotify's Top Artist In India, Top 50 Globally

In a proud and defining moment for Indian music on the global stage, Shreya Ghoshal has been crowned Spotify’s Top Artist in India and ranks 50th worldwide! A beautiful achievement in the predominantly male-dominated world of music streaming, this milestone speaks volumes about her talent and marks a significant victory for Indian playback music.

2025 has been a devotional year for Shreya grounded in faith and feeling with 2 releases. Her first, ‘O Kanha Re’, released on August 12, is a tender devotional tribute to the eternal bond between Radha and Lord Krishna, brought to life through Shreya’s rich and emotive vocal performance. The song has resonated deeply with audiences, becoming an instant favourite among fans of devotional and semi-classical music.



Next came ‘Ganesha Pancharatnam’, released during times of Ganesh Chaturthi. This powerful spiritual rendition, based on traditional Sanskrit mantras dedicated to Lord Ganesha, was a collaborative composition between Shreya Ghoshal and Kinjal Chatterjee, marking a rare occasion where Shreya also stepped into the role of music composer.

In an industry where male artists have historically dominated the top streaming charts, Shreya's climb to being number 1 in India and entry into the global top 50 is indeed groundbreaking. It underscores the fact that talent, passion, and emotional depth in music transcends gender, and that excellence will always find its rightful place.

Congratulations to Shreya on this extraordinary achievement. A voice for the ages, a woman of several firsts, and now, a global musical icon.

