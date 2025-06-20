Scooby-Doo, Shinchan and more: Loved Music Tracks of Cartoon Shows

For Gen Z, Y and X, the core memories include the sounds, themes and title tracks of after school fun times and weekend TV expeditions. Before playlists and podcasts took over, it was Cartoon shows and their iconic music tracks and background score ruled our world — short, snappy, and seriously addictive.



As World Music Day rolls around, we’re turning up the volume on nostalgia with a celebration to the cartoon theme songs that continue to echo through every 90s and early 2000s kid’s brain.

“Sugar, Spice…” — The Powerpuff Girls

The theme from one of the most popular shows from Cartoon Network hit like a chemical X explosion. With a killer mix of sass and superpowers, the Powerpuff intro and end set the tone for chaotic battles, kindergarten crushes, and girl gang goals. Even if it’s been years since you last watched The Powerpuff Girls, chances are you can still belt out that irresistibly catchy theme song from memory.

“Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?” — Scooby-Doo

The OG of cartoon themes. This groovy jingle, launched in the ‘60s, became a forever favourite across generations. Whether it was a ghost in the hallway or snacks in the fridge, this tune made every mystery feel like an adventure. Even the Hindi version rings a nostalgic bell for many of the us.

3. “Bheem Ki Shakti” — Chhota Bheem

Many of the Gen Alpha have grown up singing this tune. This one wasn’t just a song; it was a mini power anthem. Snappy, desi, and full of energy, it captured the unstoppable spirit of Dholakpur’s strongest little hero.

“Duck Tales/ Zindagi Toofani Hai” — DuckTales

The adventures of DuckTales would have not been the same with the theme track for many of us. The thumping track sung by Shaan in Hindi gave us fun goals and sing along with uncle Scrooge McDuck.

“Karke Dikhayenge!” — Bob The Builder

This one hit like a pep talks in song form. With its chirpy chorus and can-do attitude, Bob’s theme taught us all that a little optimism (and a toolbox) could fix anything from a broken toy to a bad day.

“Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai” — The Jungle Book

Indian kids have grown up on this one and united every 90s kid with the spirit of friendship and togetherness. Written by Gulzar, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj, and aired on Doordarshan — this poetic masterpiece was a lyrical journey through Mowgli’s world. A title track that felt like a warm, wild hug.

Nostalgia That Still Hits the Right Note

These themes from iconic animated shows weren’t just intros — they were instant mood-lifters, memory triggers, and low-key bangers. As we celebrate music this week, let’s not forget the tunes that needed no playlist, no algorithm — just a channel switch and a snack break.

So go on, hum a line or two. You’ll be surprised how much you still remember.