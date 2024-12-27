Sau Saal Pehle: Sonu Nigam’s Homage to Mohammed Rafi on His 100th Birth Anniversary

Christmas Eve 2024 marked a momentous occasion for India - the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary singer Mohammed Rafi. To commemorate this milestone, Padma Shri Sonu Nigam took to the stage at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) with a heartfelt tribute to his idol. The concert, titled Sau Saal Pehle, organised by NR Talent and Event Management, marked Sonu Nigam’s first-ever Mohammed Rafi tribute show in India, where he delivered an extraordinary lineup of nearly 50 evergreen classics from Rafi’s timeless repertoire, accompanied by a 50-member live orchestra.The evening was graced by the presence of Mohammed Rafi’s family, including his son Shahid Rafi and daughter-in-law Firdaus Rafi. Rabbani Mustafa Khan and Namrata Gupta Khan, son and daughter-in-law of the late Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, played the perfect hosts for this touching tribute.Sonu Nigam began the evening with a pooja backstage. Taking to the stage with a ‘naman’ to Mohammed Rafi, he opened the performance with beautiful renditions of Tu Kahin Aas Paas Hai Dost, Mera Toh Jo Bhi Kadam, and Dil Ka Soona Saaz.The audience at the fully packed NMACC Grand Theatre erupted with cheers of ‘We love you, Sonu Nigam!’ as he regaled them with a journey through Rafi’s timeless classics, transitioning between moments of deep emotion and bursts of joy. He sang Yeh Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, Maine Poocha Chand Se, Baharon Phool Barsao, Pukarta Chala Hoon Main, Kya Hua Tera Wada, Pardesiyon Se Na Akhiyan Milana, Dard E Dil, O Haseena Zulfonwali, Aaja Aaja, and many more.In a heartfelt moment, Sonu’s father, Agam Kumar Nigam, joined him on stage to honour the legendary singer as well. An emotional Sonu reflected on the impact of Rafi on his life, sharing, “Rafi Sahab is my musical father. It was my father who introduced me to Rafi Sahab’s music, and it was Rafi Sahab who made me who I am today… Rafi Sahab ki wajah se main hoon, mera wajood hai.”To mark the special occasion, Rabbani Mustafa Khan and Namrata Gupta Khan presented Sonu Nigam with a beautifully crafted bust of Mohammed Rafi. “Sonu ji is family to us. Organising Sau Saal Pehle was not just a huge responsibility but also an emotional journey for Namrata and me. Watching Sonu ji pour his soul into celebrating his idol Rafi Sahab on such a historic occasion was incredibly moving,” said Rabbani Mustafa Khan.Sonu Nigam brought the unforgettable evening to a fitting close with the song Sau Saal Pehle, followed by singing Happy Birthday to Rafi Sahab. The audience joined in, their voices echoing through the Grand Theatre, celebrating the timeless legend. As the curtains fell, the crowd was left yearning for more, a testament to the magic the ace singer created on stage…