Sanjith Hegde Brings New Life To a Kannada Folk Treasure In Taare Bindigeya

Acclaimed Singer-songwriter Sanjith Hegde dropped his new Kannada single ‘Taare Bindigeya’, a modern reimagining of a beloved Kannada folk song. Known for his soulful voice and deep-rooted artistry, Sanjith breathes new life to the classic with his signature fusion of folk and modern pop.

Through poignant lyrics and atmospheric production by Sanjith Hegde, Zafar, Sunny MR, and Gautham Hebbar, the song evokes the ache of memory and transcendence. The accompanying video, conceptualised by Bijoy Shetty, who also collaborated with Sanjith on Gulaabo is built entirely from archival footage of legendary Indian mime artist Jogesh Dutta. Bijoy’s vision reimagines Dutta’s timeless art, using the stillness and expressive subtlety of mime to deepen the track’s emotional power.

Speaking about the song, Sanjith Hegde shares, “‘Taare Bindigeya’ is my way of paying homage to Kannada folk and its timeless spirituality. It is a reminder that divine connections, no matter how brief, can transform us forever.”

Having first gained popularity through Sa Re Ga Ma Pa – Season 13 (Kannada), Sanjith Hegde has since emerged as one of the most versatile voices in contemporary Indian music. Widely appreciated both as a playback singer and independent artist, he has lent his vocals across Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi. Some of his recent independent releases include “Nange Allava”, “Gulaabo”, “Mayavi”, and “Baadal”.