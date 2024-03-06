RP Patnayak's Sampoorna Bhagavad Gita Sloka Tatparyam release in Hyderabad

Hyderabad – The Cinetaria Media Works is releasing renowned music director RP Patnayak's spiritual album Sampoorna Bhagawad Gita Slokas Tatparyam (Telugu)– a captivating exploration of the Bhagavad Gita’s verses through music and voice, on March 10, 2024, at 5.00 pm at Prasad Film Laboratories in Hyderabad.

Mr. Venkat Bulemoni, CEO, Cinetaria Media Works said that the - Bhagavad Gita is one of the most important and influential texts in Hinduism. It is a philosophical dialogue between the warrior Arjuna and his charioteer Krishna, who is an incarnation of the god Vishnu. The Gita explores a wide range of topics, including the nature of reality, the purpose of life, and the path to liberation.

Sampoortna Bhagavadgita Slokas Taatparyam is a unique and innovative interpretation of the Gita. Mr. Patnayak has set the entire text to music, and he sings it with a beautiful and expressive voice. His music is both traditional and contemporary, and it captures the essence of the Gita's teachings in a way that is both accessible and profound. We believe that this album has the potential to reach a wide audience and inspire people of all faiths and backgrounds Mr. Venkat said.

Sampoorna Bhagawad Gita Slokas Tatparyam promises a unique and immersive experience for audiences. The program will feature RP Patnayak's soulful compositions paired with powerful vocal renditions, bringing the wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita to life, he said.