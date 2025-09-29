Rockstar Stebin Ben to debut at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Mumbai:Excitement is buzzing as fans across Mumbai gear up for an unforgettable night with none other than Stebin Ben! The sensational singer, known for his soulful voice, magnetic stage presence and ability to connect deeply through his music, is making his debut in the city with a spectacular performance at the iconic The Grand Theatre, Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) on 11th October 2025. And trust us, this is one show you don’t want to miss!

Designed as a musical voyage, this concert promises a blend of all genres that showcase Stebin’s versatility. The evening kicks off with Qawalis and Sufi songs that evoke spiritual serenity and emotional depth. Next, fans will be treated to romantic medleys that celebrate love and poetry, creating a warm, nostalgic vibe.



As the night progresses, the energy soars with Bollywood rock and dance medleys that will have everyone on their feet. The experience then transitions into retro classics, connecting generations through timeless melodies. The highlight of the night will be Stebin’s chartbusters — "Sahiba," "Thoda Thoda Pyaar," and "Tu Mile Dil Khile" — guaranteed to ignite the crowd and create a truly electrifying atmosphere.



This curated lineup promises a rich, emotional, and lively musical journey, making it an unforgettable night for music lovers of all ages.

