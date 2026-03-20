Anirudh Hyderabad Concert Venue, Parking, Entry Gates

The much-awaited Rockstar Anirudh XV – 15 Years With You concert is all set to take over Hyderabad today at the Gachibowli Outdoor Stadium, promising fans an unforgettable musical celebration marking 15 years of composer Anirudh Ravichander’s iconic career.

Organized by Brand Avatar and co-produced by TribeVibe Entertainment, a BookMyShow enterprise, the event is presented by Ocean Vibes and is expected to draw massive crowds from across the city and beyond.

Entry Timings Announced

Event organizers have confirmed that gates will open strictly at 4:30 PM, while the stage performances will begin at 6:00 PM. Attendees are advised to arrive early to ensure smooth entry and avoid last-minute rush.

Parking Arrangements in Place

To manage the large turnout, multiple parking zones have been designated based on ticket categories:

* Boulder Hills Parking is reserved for Silver and Gold ticket holders. Both car and bike parking facilities are available here, with bike parking exclusively provided at this location. Shuttle services will operate from this zone, though availability is limited. Entry points include Gate 1 and Gate 4.

* Sandhya Convention Parking is designated for Fan Pit ticket holders and accommodates cars only. Limited shuttle services will also be available from this location.

* Gachibowli Stadium Parking is reserved specifically for Rockstar Fan Pit ticket holders.

All parking areas will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, and attendees are strongly encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot.

Shuttle and Transport Advisory

Shuttle services will be available from designated parking areas but will operate only until 11:00 PM. For added convenience, a dedicated cab drop and pickup point has been arranged near the stadium gate.

Given the expected traffic congestion, organizers recommend using taxis, public transport, or carpooling wherever possible.

Safety Reminder

Authorities and event organizers have also issued a strict advisory urging attendees not to drink and drive, emphasizing safety during and after the event.

Plan Ahead for a Seamless Experience With thousands of fans expected to attend, careful planning is key. Organizers reiterate that early arrival and adherence to parking guidelines will help ensure a hassle-free and enjoyable concert experience.

The Rockstar Anirudh XV concert is poised to be one of Hyderabad’s biggest live music events of the year, celebrating a milestone journey in Indian music.