Rishab Rikhiram Sharma‘s Sitar Concert Hyderabad Date and Venue

Prepare for an extraordinary musical experience as acclaimed sitarist, music producer, and mental health advocate Rishab Rikhiram Sharma announces his highly anticipated 'Sitar for Mental Health' tour, set to captivate audiences across India this summer. The much-anticipated show will be happening in Hyderabad on 14th April 2024 at District 150, Hyderabad with performances scheduled for 02.00 PM and 07.00 PM. The Sitar for Mental Health Show is proudly presented by HSBC India.



The 'Sitar for Mental Health' performance promises to be an extraordinary and enriching experience for all attendees. Rishab Rikhiram Sharma's mastery of the sitar, coupled with his profound understanding of mental health and mindfulness, transcends the boundaries of traditional entertainment. Through his music, Rishab creates a nurturing space where listeners can unwind, reflect, and find solace.

This tour marks a significant milestone in Rishab's career, being his biggest tour as he brings his unique blend of traditional Indian classical music and contemporary mindfulness practices to cities across India. Over the course of two months, Rishab has graced iconic cities including Chennai, Jaipur, Goa, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Bengaluru and Delhi weaving a tapestry of sound and emotion that resonates with the soul.

'Sitar for Mental Health' is not merely a concert; it is a transformative journey that transcends the boundaries of sound and reaches into the depths of the human psyche. Rooted in ancient practices of sound and energy medicine, Rishab's music becomes a vessel for introspection, connection, and healing. Each note, each rhythm, is meticulously crafted to evoke states of profound reflection and inner peace. This 90-minute journey offers a sensorial delight, enhanced by the resonant tones of deep percussive traditional Indian Instruments such as Tabla and Pakhawaj.

Join us on this extraordinary musical odyssey as we celebrate the rich cultural heritage of India while advocating for the well-being of our minds and spirits.