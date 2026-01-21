RGV Clarifies ‘Jai Ho’ Song Remarks, Puts Controversy to Rest

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has sought to end the controversy surrounding his alleged comments on composer A R Rahman and the Oscar-winning song Jai Ho. Responding to the issue after it went viral on social media, RGV took to X to clarify that his statements were misquoted and taken out of context.

“To all concerned, I am being misquoted and misread out of context in the matter of the Jai Ho song. In my view, @arrahman is the greatest composer and the nicest human being I ever met, and he’s the last person to take away anybody’s credit. I hope this puts an end to the negativism surrounding the issue,” Varma wrote.

The clarification came after Varma’s earlier remarks resurfaced online, triggering fresh debate. In the interview, the maverick director had spoken about Rahman’s working style during the making of Subhash Ghai’s film Yuvraj. Varma claimed that Rahman was often late to recording sessions, which allegedly frustrated filmmakers.

Recalling a specific incident, Varma said Rahman had arrived at the studio straight from the airport while singer Sukhwinder Singh was already present. According to Varma, Rahman greeted everyone and asked Sukhwinder, in front of Subhash Ghai, whether he had composed the song. When Sukhwinder confirmed and played the track, Rahman reportedly appreciated it and then asked Ghai for his opinion.

Varma alleged that this exchange angered Ghai, who reportedly told Rahman that he was being paid a hefty amount for the work and questioned the need for his involvement if the song was already composed. Rahman, Varma claimed, responded firmly, stating that he was being paid for his name and not to be spoken to disrespectfully. He reportedly added that he would compose another song if Ghai was dissatisfied, before leaving for Chennai.

Varma further claimed that Sukhwinder later informed him that Rahman had called him and asked him to complete the song and email it, bringing the matter to a close.

With his latest clarification, RGV has reiterated his respect for A R Rahman, hoping to put an end to the speculation and negativity surrounding the Jai Ho controversy.