Renowned Carnatic vocalist Vidwan D. Seshachari passes away at 67
HYDERABAD: Vidwan D. Seshachari, the younger of the Hyderabad brothers and among the most renowned Carnatic music vocalists from the city, died at his residence in Padmaraonagar on Saturday. He was 67. He is survived by his wife Sharada, daughter Archana and son Srinivas Ratnam.
Ratnamacharyulu. Vidwan Seshachari was born in October 1956, and his brother Vidwan Raghavachari in June 1952.
The Hyderabad Brothers had received the Best Young Talent Award in 1977 and 1978 from the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi, Hyderabad, as well as by the Madras Music Academy for three consecutive years from 1990, 1991 and 1992. In 1993, The Music Academy presented them the Maharajapuram Viswanatha Iyer award for the best rendering of Thyagaraja kritis. In 1992, the duo was nominated as aasthana vidwan of the Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham and bestowed with title of ‘Senior Outstanding Vocalists’ award by the Music Academy in Chennai. In 2012, the then AP government had conferred the Hyderabad brothers with the Kalarathna award.Seshachari was known for his robust, deep and resonant voice.