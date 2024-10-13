Raghu Dixit Unveils Soul-Stirring Music Video 'Patta' from 'Shakkar'

Raghu Dixit, the iconic indie music artist known for blending folk traditions with contemporary sounds, is set to release the much-awaited music video "Patta" from his album Shakkar. Directed by Raghu Dixit, the song is available in four languages — Patta (Hindi), Alemaari (Kannada), Naadodi (Tamil), and Sanchaari (Telugu) — further expanding its reach across diverse linguistic audiences."Patta" (meaning Nomad or Wanderer) is a musical journey that explores themes of self-discovery, inner exploration, and the universal quest for meaning. The song reflects the spirit of a nomad, a seeker constantly drifting through the alleys of life, embodying the timeless concept of the wanderer, the “Khana Badosh” within all of us. As we journey far and deep within ourselves, encountering both the good and the bad, we learn to make peace with life’s complexities. Raghu Dixit shared, “It’s really my personal experience, the whole video and the song. It’s about how I went through the process of confronting my own demons, making peace with them, and finally arriving at a place where I’m comfortable with myself. The whole video is about finding myself through this journey within, rather than traveling around."Filmed across the stunning landscapes of India, Patta is a visual and auditory treat, showcasing the beauty and spirituality that permeate every corner of the country. The music video was meticulously crafted over 18 months of planning, travel, and shooting, adding depth to the already soul-stirring lyrics and melody.Handling the camera work, editing, and final colour grading for the project is the talented Pratheek Shetty of Darkbird Films. Pratheek’s close creative partnership with Raghu Dixit has given rise to a visually striking video that enhances the essence of the track.Adding another layer of magic to the song is the maverick veena player Rajesh Vaidhya, whose mastery elevates the track’s traditional and spiritual resonance. The collaboration between these two musical powerhouses adds richness to Patta, ensuring it strikes a chord with listeners from all walks of life.The release of Patta marks a significant milestone in Raghu Dixit's journey, offering fans an immersive experience of his latest creative endeavour. Patta promises to be a transcendent experience, offering a thoughtful and reflective view of life through Raghu Dixit’s unique lens.After a hugely successful UK / Ireland and European leg of the Shakkar Album Launch Tour, The Raghu Dixit Project is all set to begin their Indian leg of the tour starting 19th October 2024. The band kickstarts their India leg with Gurgaon on the 19th of Oct, Pune on 27th of Oct, Mumbai on the 9th of Nov, Hyderabad on the 30th of Nov and finally Bengaluru on the 1st of December. The second leg of the tour begins post that and which includes cities across India apart from the metros.