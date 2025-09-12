Raghav & Arjun Drop Punjabi Synth-Pop Anthem Khasma Nu Khaniye With Amira Gill

The composer-producer duo Raghav & Arjun have released their latest sonic experiment, "Khasma Nu Khaniye," a moody synth-pop track that finds beauty in the messy aftermath of modern love. Featuring the distinctive vocals of Delhi-based artist Amira Gill alongside Raghav's emotive male vocals, the song marries traditional Punjabi lyricism with pulsing new wave production – creating something that hits you right in the feels while making you want to dance.

"We've tried to weave the two sides with equal care in this 'end of an affair' song," explain the duo, who've made a name for themselves by refusing to stay in any one musical lane. "Punjabi lyricism meets synth-pop, a personal song but also a groovy one to jam with friends."



The track explores that familiar yet devastating dynamic where one person is drowning in love while the other keeps one foot out the door. It's about affairs where "one lover dives deep, the other swims along in the ocean with one eye set on the shore" – a sentiment that'll hit close to home for anyone who's ever loved harder than they were loved back.



The lyrics, crafted by Raghav & Arjun alongside Manreet Khara, bring poetic depth to the production, while Prathamesh Dudhane's mixing gives the track its polished, radio-ready sheen. The visual identity comes courtesy of Akshay Nair, who created both the striking artwork and accompanying video that perfectly captures the song's emotional duality.

Amira Gill brings her signature vocal timbre to the collaboration – the same voice that caught attention on Coke Studio in 2023 and recently graced Amazon Prime's "Bastards of Bollywood" alongside Arijit Singh. Her 2025 EP "two•seven" showcased her most vulnerable songwriting yet, making her the perfect artist to navigate the emotional complexity of "Khasma Nu Khaniye."

Meanwhile, Raghav (Saharanpur-born, Mumbai-based) and Arjun (Gwalior roots, Mumbai dreams) continue their streak of genre-hopping brilliance. Fresh off their latest release "Jhoomelo" featuring Mohit Chauhan for Warner Music's Maati, the duo has been quietly building an impressive portfolio that spans Netflix's "Ajeeb Dastaans," the critically acclaimed "Kaalkoot" series, and collaborations with legends like Rekha Bhardwaj, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Mohit Chauhan. Their independent hit "Phir Se Kaho" has already crossed the million-plus view milestone on YouTube alone.

Their work extends far beyond Bollywood – they've created soundtracks for global brands like Adidas, Google, and NBA, with campaigns winning at Cannes and beyond. They've even ventured into the art world, collaborating with renowned artists Thukral & Tagra for installations at Mumbai's Bhau Daji Lad Museum and Germany's Kunst Museum.

In an industry often obsessed with playing it safe, "Khasma Nu Khaniye" represents something rarer: artists willing to take risks. It's Punjabi music for the streaming generation, synth-pop with soul and heartbreak you can actually groove to.

The song drops as part of Raghav & Arjun's mission to keep pushing boundaries. For Amira Gill, it's another step in a journey that's taken her from Berklee College of Music to composing for META's sound library, always maintaining that distinctive voice that makes her impossible to ignore.











