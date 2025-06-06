Radhika Das Announces 9-City Mega India Tour

Globally recognized Uk based kirtan musician and bhakti yoga teacher Radhika Das is set to embark on a historic nine-city tour across India this November, presenting 'Silence In Sound.' This series of immersive mantra meditation experiences, produced by EVA Live in partnership with Scope Entertainment, seeks to provide accessible pathways to inner stillness and foster collective experiences through emotive mantra singing, guided meditation and nuanced shared storytelling.



For over two decades, Radhika has been weaving Sanskrit mantras into profound meditative experiences that bridge Indian traditions with contemporary influencers. His unique approach has captivated hearts globally with over 50 million streams, with stadium gatherings across Europe, America and Australia routinely drawing thousands into states of deep communion. Now, he returns to the spiritual homeland that first inspired his journey.





From intimate yoga gatherings and Bhakti communities in London, New York, Los Angeles and Berlin, to global festivals such as Bhakti Fest, Wanderlust, Medicine Festival, World Yoga Festival, Soul Circus and playing at venues such as The British Museum, Union Chapel, Carreau du Temple, Theatre im Dephli and SOUK, Radhika Das passionately shares the healing power of Kirtan. Through his efforts, he hopes to inspire others to embrace this timeless practice as a means of finding solace, connection and abundance in the midst of life’s challenges.

Radhika Das shares, "India holds the original blueprint for what I've been sharing across the world. To finally bring these gatherings to the very soil where these sacred sounds were first uttered thousands of years ago feels like completing a sacred pilgrimage. The Indian soul already knows these vibrations – my role is simply to create a space where people can remember what their ancestors never forgot. I'm profoundly moved to finally share this journey with the land that has been my greatest teacher."

The nine-city odyssey which travels to New Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru and Mumbai will create temporary temples of sound in carefully selected venues, each chosen for their unique acoustic properties and capacity to hold sacred space.





Accompanied by a diverse ensemble, Radhika Das will introduce audiences to the uplifting power of kirtan, emphasizing its ability to bridge cultural and social divides and offering a transformative path to enhance spiritual well-being and build a strong connection with the divine whilst ensuring the restoration of spirituality in a distracted world.

The performances, enhanced by state-of-the-art acoustics and a blend of instruments—from the traditional harmonium and mridanga to the modern saxophone and bass guitar—will create a vivacious atmosphere. Interspersed between musical sessions, Radhika Das will share personal stories and spiritual lessons, providing the audience with valuable insights.

Each carefully curated two-hour gathering will guide participants through accessible call-and-response mantra singing (no prior experience necessary), interwoven with guided meditation and Radhika’s soul-touching storytelling, revealing the practical wisdom of ancient Vedic teachings.

Deepak Chaudhary, Founder, EVA Live, envisions the tour as a catalyst for spiritual reawakening in India, offering an accessible alternative to traditional practices. He adds on further, "This tour represents the culmination of a dream that began when I first experienced Radhika Das's work in Amsterdam in 2022.What I witnessed was nothing short of alchemical – thousands of people from different backgrounds dissolving into a unified field of consciousness through sound. India is experiencing a profound spiritual reawakening, yet many seek alternatives to rigid traditional frameworks. Radhika Das offers that perfect bridge – deeply authentic yet completely accessible. When you witness an entire auditorium fall into pin-drop silence together after chanting, something inside you remembers a truth that transcends all religious boundaries. We're not just producing events – we're creating vessels for transformation."



Ajay Bansal, Founder & CEO, Scope Entertainment, views this collaboration as a heartfelt extension of his passion for fostering deeper connections through music, mantra and meditation. Reflecting on this partnership, he shares, "For me, this is not just about creating events; it's about nurturing a family that shares a deep bond through sound and spirituality. Our work in music and meditation has always been driven by the intention to bring people closer to their true selves, and this tour is a natural extension of that vision. When I connected with Radhika Das’s work, I saw how sound dissolves barriers and unites audiences in deep resonance. In India’s vibrant spiritual scene, we aim to create genuine, inclusive experiences that go beyond entertainment—transforming hearts and inviting everyone into presence and unity”

Tickets will be exclusively available on District by Zomato.



Tour Details

16th November 2025 – New Delhi

19th November 2025 – Jaipur

21st November 2025 – Chandigarh

22nd November 2025 – Kolkata

23rd November 2025 – Ahmedabad

25th November 2025 – Pune

26th November 2025 – Indore

28th November 2025 – Bangalore

29th November 2025 – Mumbai