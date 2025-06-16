Raagraanis: An All-Female Vocal Powerhouse Album Celebrates Tradition and Modernity

Sufiscore and Namyoho Studios have collaborated on a pioneering musical journey with the release of ‘Raagraanis’, an inspiring album that highlights the extraordinary talent and diverse voices of women in music. This vibrant project, crafted with passion and collaboration, features five captivating songs that seamlessly blend fresh melodies based on Indian classical ragas, composed in a traditional bandish style.

The album boasts powerful vocals from renowned artists including Pratibha Singh Baghel, Varijashree Venugopal, and Kalpana Gandharv, alongside the talented Prajakta Shukre and Himani Kapoor. The compositions are brought to life by Prajakta Shukre, with lyrical contributions from Himani Kapoor and Madhavan, their in-house lyricist.



The album opens with ‘Jiya Naahi Laage’, sung beautifully by Pratibha Singh Baghel, with music composed by Prajakta Shukre and lyrics penned by Himani Kapoor. Prajakta Shukre also shines as both singer and composer on ‘Bairi Chhaliya’.



‘Tere Bina Saawan’ highlights the captivating voice of Himani Kapoor, accompanied by Prajakta Shukre’s melodic composition. The soulful ‘Saiyaan Na Aaye’ features Kalpana Gandharv’s expressive vocals, complemented by Prajakta Shukre’s composition and Himani Kapoor’s poetic lyrics.

Rounding out the album, ‘Sajan Ghar Aaye’ is brought to life by Varijashree Venugopal’s enchanting singing, with music composed by Prajakta Shukre and lyrics by Himani Kapoor. The vocals were recorded at Laya Digi Studios in Bangalore.

The entire project is supported by a talented in-house team of producers and musicians from Namyoho Studios — Kamal Bharti, Nataraj Kshetricha, Swapnomoy Chowdhury, and Rajat Kumar — all songs are meticulously mixed and mastered by Himanshu Shirlekar, ensuring a seamless blend of traditional and contemporary sounds, with the live musicians such as Varad Kathapurkar on flute, Arshad Khan on Esraj, ID Rao on saxophone, along with guitarists Swapnomoy Chowdhury and Madhavan, contributing their artistry to bring each track to life.

