Punjabi Musician Talwiinder to Make UAE Debut in Dubai

Punjabi music sensation Talwiinder, known for his skull-themed signature face paint, is set to make his UAE debut with a live performance at Zero Gravity, Dubai Marina on November 8, 2025. The event is produced by Team Innovation, the promoters behind AP Dhillon’s recent sold-out Dubai concert and Karan Aujla’s upcoming Abu Dhabi stadium show.

The concert will showcase Talwiinder’s unique style, blending Punjabi folk traditions with contemporary sounds across genres such as R&B, synth-pop, drill, and lo-fi. With a capacity of 5,000, the show is expected to draw fans from across the UAE, offering a dynamic and high-energy performance featuring hits like ‘Khayaal’, ‘Wishes’, ‘Haseen’, ‘Nakhre’, ‘Dil Mera’, ‘Dhundala’, ‘Pal Pal’, and ‘Funk Song’.

“This is an exciting new chapter in my touring repertoire as I prepare to step onto the stage in Dubai for the very first time. I’m eager to connect with my fans in one of the world’s most vibrant cities,” Talwiinder said.

Mohit Bijlani, Founder of Team Innovation, added, “Our commitment lies in delivering remarkable live experiences that showcase the richness of talent from the Indian subcontinent here in the UAE.”

Tickets for the event go on general sale today via PlatinumList.net, starting at AED 99 for General Access and AED 199 for Fan Pit, with special VIP packages available via the contact numbers provided.

San Francisco-based Talwinder Singh Sidhu has earned acclaim for his emotive vocals and genre-blending tracks. He has previously opened for global artists such as G-Eazy and Dua Lipa during their India tours, cementing his reputation as one of Punjabi music’s fastest-rising stars.