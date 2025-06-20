PB1: Wazir, Jeona Sandhu Collaborate on a High-Energy Anthem

After announcing the launch of Hyundai Spotlight Season 3 with the soulful debut track “Koyal,” Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) and Universal Music India for Brands now unveil the second release from Hyundai Spotlight Season 3 — “PB1.” It features two of the most sensational voices in Punjabi music today—Wazir Patar and Jeona Sandhu.



"PB1" is a powerful tribute to Punjab, celebrating the strength, heritage, and spirit of its people. The track seamlessly blends modern beats with traditional Punjabi sounds, incorporating a diverse range of folk and urban influences. The lyrics spotlight the achievements of Punjabis across all walks of life, underscoring their talent, resilience, and cultural pride.



Talking about the song, Wazir Patar says:"‘PB1’ is a tribute to my roots and a celebration of everything that makes Punjab so special. It allowed Jeona and me to create something that resonates with our roots and traditions. It's about the soil that raised me, the stories that shaped me, and the pride that fuels me. I want everyone who listens to feel that same fire, that same unbreakable connection to their roots. I hope it inspires everyone to embrace their heritage with pride."



Mr. Virat Khullar, AVP & Vertical Head, Marketing, Hyundai Motor India Limited, adds:



"Music is a universal language that transcends borders, language and generations. At HMIL, we believe it is a powerful element in forging a direct connection with India’s vibrant culture and creativity. With the launch of ‘PB1’ under Spotlight Season 3, we continue our commitment to nurture and promote local musical talent in collaboration with UMG. The energetic track is a celebration of youth, passion and the rich vibrance of Punjabi music. Through ‘Spotlight’, we are proud to provide a platform where emerging artists can shine and connect with millions across the country. It is not just about the music; it is about enabling dreams and inspiring journeys."

Preeti Nayyar, SVP & Business Head - India & South Asia, UMG For Brands, says:



"UMG For Brands is committed to nurturing and amplifying the voices of young and emerging talents. Hyundai Spotlight is a fantastic platform that aligns perfectly with our vision. 'PB1' is a testament to the incredible artistry coming out of the region, and we are proud to provide a stage for Wazir and Jeona Sandhu to share their unique sound and celebrate their cultural heritage with the world."

Hyundai Spotlight Season 3 is an artist-first platform launched by Hyundai Motor India Limited in partnership with UMG for Brands, designed to discover, support, and promote independent musical talent across India. Stay tuned for more exciting collaborations that spotlight diverse voices and connect brands with the power of music.











