Paal Dabba & Sez On The Beat Shake Up the Tamil Rap Scene with "Torrie Wilson"—A Tribute to WWE Superstar

Tamil rap sensation Paal Dabba has unveiled the first track of Red Bull 64 Bars Season Two with an electrifying release titled "Torrie Wilson," produced by iconic beatmaker Sez On The Beat. This explosive Tamil rap track not only showcases Dabba’s lyrical prowess but also pays tribute to WWE legend Torrie Wilson, blending his admiration for her with his dominant presence in the Southern rap scene.

Driven by gritty beats and unfiltered energy, "Torrie Wilson" is a homage to both the underground hip-hop culture of Chennai and Paal Dabba's roots. His fierce, commanding delivery intertwines bold bravado with a nostalgic nod to his influences, creating what he describes as "a love letter to Tamil rap." With Sez On The Beat’s signature production providing an intense backdrop, this track solidifies itself as a milestone in India’s burgeoning hip-hop movement.

Reflecting on the track, Paal Dabba shared, "As a lifelong WWE fan, Torrie Wilson has always stood out to me for her unforgettable presence. I knew I had to create something in her honor, but also in tribute to the Tamil rap scene that’s been instrumental in shaping me as an artist. Working with Sez on this was an absolute thrill, and together we’ve crafted something bold and unapologetic. I truly believe we’ve captured the raw energy we wanted. Shooting the video was a blast, and I can’t wait for fans to experience it."

Sez On The Beat echoed this excitement, adding, "Collaborating with Paal Dabba on ‘Torrie Wilson’ was so much fun. His energy is contagious, and the bounce is tight, guy is a phenomenal dancer and you can see him dance on the beat as well with the flows. My focus was to ensure that the production gave him enough space and variety to experiment as much as he wanted to while keeping the bounce in tact and to make sure the vision was one."

Red Bull 64 Bars - Season Two is set to push the boundaries of Indian hip-hop, featuring diverse artists, languages, and styles. With the influence of Def Jam Recordings India and Universal Music Group for Brands (UMGB), this season promises to spotlight some of the country’s most talented rappers, backed by a star-studded lineup of producers. By offering a platform for artists like Paal Dabba to express their craft, the series is positioned to ignite India’s rap scene in ways never seen before.

“Torrie Wilson” is poised to be a standout release, bringing an unapologetic edge to Tamil rap and setting the tone for an exciting season ahead.