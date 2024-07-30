No Ticket? No Problem! Swifties Turn Olympic Hill into a Free Taylor Swift Concert Zone!

Just like the lyrics of a Taylor Swift song, an unbelievable swarm of thousands of fans in Munich found a way toexperience her sold-out Eras Tour without shelling out a dime. Instead of battling Ticketmaster's infamous queues, they flocked to Olympic Hill—one of the highest points in the city—transforming it into a sprawling Swiftie colony.

Imagine this: it’s an 88-degree day, and instead of lounging by the pool, 25,000 enthusiasticfans—some estimates say up to 40,000—decide to channel their inner ants and swarm this grassy perch. From afar, they resembled amassive anthill, eagerly awaiting their queen, Taylor, to take the stage. Local police must havebeen baffled, thinking they’d stumbled into a new reality show: “Survivor: Concert Edition.”

As the sun blazed down, concert organizersplayed the role of benevolent overlords, distributing water and emergency blankets. Because nothing says “we care” quite like hydration and shade for those who opted for a free concert experience. Taylor, meanwhile, acknowledged her devoted fans during her performance, saying, “We are lucky enough to get to play this show for 74,000 beautifulpeople in this stadium, and if the reports are correct, about 50,000 beautiful people outsidethe stadium.”

Talk about a crowd! Swifties have always been resourceful, but this was next-level ingenuity. Forget about overpriced merch and ticket scalpers; these fans turned a hill into a VIP viewing area. It’s a new form of Taylor-gating—like tailgating but with a scenic view and a lot more sunscreen.

While the rest of the world was grappling withthe chaos of ticket sales, these fans were living their best lives, basking in the glow of Taylor’s performance while sipping on their complimentary water. “Thank you for coming to the Eras Tour, whether you’re in the stadium or outside of the stadium. We are so lucky to be here with you. And this is actually a really special night, because this is our last show in Germany. I cannot express to you how wonderful the German crowds have been to us over the last few weeks. We are so to be leaving you but we will be back, we will be back to see you,” she said, making sure to include her honorary hillside audience in her gratitude.

As her tour continues to rake in billions (yes, with a "b"), one can only wonder what other creative methods fans have in store to watch the singer sing.