NCPA’s Nad Ninad Series to Present Rare 1975 Archival Recordings of Sitar Maestro Nikhil Banerjee

The NCPA’s Nad Ninad series opens a window into the institution’s rich archive of rare and historic recordings, offering audiences a chance to revisit the artistry of India’s musical greats. This edition, led by Nayan Ghosh, celebrates the sitar virtuoso Nikhil Banerjee (1931–1986), featuring curated excerpts from Banerjee’s live recordings made at the NCPA in 1975.

Hailing from a family steeped in music, Banerjee trained under the legendary Allauddin Khan and Ali Akbar Khan of the Maihar gharana, shaping a style that drew from multiple traditions yet bore his unmistakable personal stamp. His approach, infused with vocal nuances and a deep meditative quality, earned him a place among the foremost sitarists of his generation.

Leading the session, Nayan Ghosh will bring versatility as a musician proficient in tabla, sitar and vocal music. The son and disciple of tabla maestro Nikhil Ghosh, he honed his craft with legendary masters such as Ahmedjan Thirakwa, Gyan Prakash Ghosh and Buddhadev Dasgupta. His performances and teaching engagements across the globe, along with honours like the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, reflect a lifelong dedication to the art.

As part of its longstanding commitment to preserving India’s performing arts for posterity, the NCPA has built one of the country’s most comprehensive music archives—boasting over 5,000 hours of recorded music and 1,200 hours of film footage featuring legendary artists such as Vilayat Khan, Begum Akhtar, M. S. Subbulakshmi, Nikhil Banerjee, Kumar Gandharva, Dagar Brothers, and Siddheshwari Devi, among many others. These recordings—painstakingly documented and preserved—offer unparalleled access to a wealth of musical traditions and styles.

Nad Ninad, launched in 2008, is a unique public outreach initiative by the NCPA that seeks to make these archival treasures accessible to audiences. Through guided listening sessions conducted by distinguished experts, the series opens the subtle intricacies of musical interpretation, compositional structure, and other such nuances to connoisseurs, students, and young artistes alike. Over the years, it has evolved into a deeply respected and popular forum for musical appreciation and discovery.

From the first resonant note to the lingering echoes of the final phrase, the session is an invitation to connect with a musical legacy that continues to inspire.



