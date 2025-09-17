NCPA & Sahachari Foundation Present ‘Sounds of India’ Fusion Concert Led by Taufiq Qureshi

The National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) , in collaboration with Sahachari Foundation Events, are set to co-present a captivating musical evening led by percussionist-composer Taufiq Qureshi on the djembe, along with breath and vocal percussion. He is joined by the versatile Vijay Prakash, Sangeet Haldipur, and 13-year old prodigy flautist Anirban Roy in a performance that will blend classical and contemporary sounds with melody, improvisation, and rhythm.



Each artiste brings a distinct musical background to the ensemble, enriching the concert with their unique artistry. Son of tabla maestro Ustad Allah Rakha and brother to Ustad Zakir Hussain, Qureshi is widely recognised as the pioneer who introduced the African djembe into the vocabulary of Indian percussion. His rhythmic voice is distinct yet rooted in tradition, inspiring a new generation of percussionists. Widely admired for his versatility, Vijay Prakash is a National Award-winning playback singer who has lent his voice to multiple Indian languages and collaborated with the likes of A.R. Rahman on global projects. Sangeet Haldipur, a composer, music producer and playback singer, is known for his work across films and independent music projects, combining classical elements with contemporary arrangements. The youngest member of the ensemble, Anirban Roy, is a 13-year-old flautist who has already begun to draw attention as a prodigious talent for his command over melody and improvisation at such an early age.



