Musicians Pay Homage to Vocalist Seshachary

Hyderabad: Prominent musicians paid homage to vocalist D. Seshachary on Sunday at the Potti Sriramulu Telugu University, reminiscing over his legacy in classical music. He and his elder brother D. Raghavachary constituted the Hyderabad Brothers.

During a programme organised by Keerthana Arts Foundation, a documentary about the vocalist legend was screened showcasing his humble beginnings as a biscuit factory worker, who then worked with Vijayawada’s All India Radio (AIR) branch and then as a mridangam player in AIR-Hyderabad. The video featured his students recalling Seshachary and mentioning how his dedication towards teaching them had helped them grow in the field of classical music.

Seshachary, who passed away on February 24, had started giving music concerts with his elder brother Raghavachary.

Musical legends like Yella Venkateswar Rao, Haripriya of Hyderabad Sisters, S.K. Venkata Chary, Dwaram Satyanarayana Rao, Ayyagari Shyama Sundaram, All India Radio Uday Shankar and D.V. Mohan Krishna paid tribute to Seshachary.

Seshachary’s daughter Archana, speaking with Deccan Chronicle, said, “He was a trendsetter in the classical music genre. Hailing from an economically weak family, which did not provide him with another meal, he charted his name in the field and changed history forever.”

Praveen, a former student of Seshachary, said “He was a very clear and respected teacher. He was very strict, but his stern demeanour is what made us who we are today.”