Life Itself Inspires My Music: Enrique Iglesias

Music
28 Oct 2025 2:39 PM IST

Three decades on, Enrique Iglesias talks about evolving with Time and staying true to his sound

Life Itself Inspires My Music: Enrique Iglesias
Enrique Iglesias reveals timeless passion and Mumbai concert vibes in candid chat, aiming to leave fans with unfiltered joy.

In an exclusive interview with Deccan Chronicle, Global pop icon Enrique Iglesias opens up about his enduring connection with fans, his evolving sound, and the emotional core that drives his music. Ahead of his Mumbai concert, he shares what keeps his passion alive after three decades — and the pure joy he hopes to leave on stage.

Are you excited about the Mumbai concert? What's on your setlist for Indian fans?
I’m beyond excited — it’s going to be a mix of fan favourites and songs that bring everyone together.

Your music has transcended language and geography. How do you think your sound continues to connect across generations?
Music is emotion — if it’s real, it connects no matter where you’re from or how old you are.

Over three decades, the music industry has transformed dramatically. How have these shifts influenced your creative process?
I try to evolve with time but stay true to what feels natural to me.

Many describe your live shows as deeply personal experiences. What’s your secret to creating that emotional connection with thousands of fans at once?
I just sing from the heart — the connection happens.

From intimate ballads to global dance hits, your music has evolved constantly. What inspires your sound now?
Life itself — every experience, emotion, and person I meet inspires me in some way.

If you could leave your Mumbai audience with just one feeling after the concert, what would it be?
Pure joy — I want everyone to walk away smiling and feeling alive.
Enrique Iglesias is set to perform at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai on October 29 and 30.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
 
India 
Reshmi AR
