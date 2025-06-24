Maroon 5 Announces New Album, Tour

Los Angeles: Maroon 5 on Monday announced their new album and also unveiled details about their US tour.



The band is all set to make a comeback with the eighth studio album, "Love Is Like," and an arena tour in the United States, as per Billboard.

"I feel like we've gone back to what we used to do, which is to not pay attention to where we fit and producing the music organically," said frontman Adam Levine in a statement about the album, which arrives Aug. 15. "This is kind of how we stuck out in the beginning when we first started our career."

In addition to the album and tour news, the band dropped its latest single, "All Night," on Monday. Maroon 5 teased that the trek and the new song was on its way in a video posted to social media on June 20.

In the clip, the upbeat track plays on a boom box that appears in front of iconic locations in various cities around the country, including Chicago's Bean, the Beverly Hills sign in Los Angeles, the Space Needle in Seattle and the San Francisco Bridge.

Though a tracklist for Love Is Like - the follow-up to 2021's Jordi - has not yet been revealed, the press release noted that Maroon 5's collab with LISA of BLACKPINK, "Priceless," will be included on the album.